NFL hopeful Jalen Robinette removed from Air Force graduation

Jalen Robinette’s unusual final month as an Air Force Academy cadet has taken another strange turn.

Robinette, a wide receiver who found out just before the NFL draft that a policy change would force him into active duty after graduating rather than letting him play in the NFL, has been removed from the Academy’s graduation ceremony today.

“Cadet Robinette was removed from the graduation lineup after academy leadership became aware of information that called into question Cadet Robinette’s eligibility/qualification to graduate and commission,” the Air Force Academy said in a statement. “Cadet Robinette’s graduation and commissioning will be placed on hold while we further evaluate. Due to privacy-related concerns, we are unable to comment on the circumstances. We can say that the circumstances do not involve any allegations of criminal wrongdoing and are unrelated to Cadet Robinette’s professional football pursuits.”

Robinette had been viewed as a late-round prospect but went undrafted after the Air Force announced that he would not be allowed out of active duty until 2019. He went to the Bills’ rookie minicamp as a tryout player two weeks ago.