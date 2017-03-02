NFL free agency preview: An all-time great running back leads top skill-position players

It’s rare to see one of the best running backs ever, only one season removed from winning a rushing title, available in free agency.

The group of available skill-position players in free agency got more interesting when the Minnesota Vikings announced they would not be picking up running back Adrian Peterson’s option. He’ll become a free agent, though at 32 years old next season the risks are clear.

The rest of the group of running backs, wide receivers and tight ends has some intriguing names, and it’s a better group than last year. That’s especially true at receiver, which was really thin in free agency a year ago. Here are the top 25 offensive skill-position players on the free-agent market (here was our list of top-10 quarterbacks):

1. RB Adrian Peterson: It would be unwise to assume Peterson’s days as a top back are done. In 2015 he rushed for an NFL-best 1,485 yards and led the NFL with 11 rushing touchdowns. Last season wasn’t as good, with Peterson struggling in Week 1 and tearing his meniscus in Week 2. But assuming he has recovered from that (and he did come back to play a game late in the season), he has never averaged less than 4.4 yards over a full season and has finished in the NFL’s top six in rushing yards in each of the seven seasons he has played more than 12 games. And, again, he’s just a season removed from leading the league in rushing. There’s a chance he is not going to be the same back at age 32 – he struggled late in the 2015 season, which is worrisome too – but it’s hard to bet against him. A return to the Vikings hasn’t been ruled out, and it will be interesting to see how a deep draft class at running back affects the market for Peterson and the rest of the free-agent running backs.

Adrian Peterson could be playing with a team other than the Vikings for the first time in 2017. (AP) More

2. WR Alshon Jeffery: It’s rare for a player as talented as Jeffery to hit free agency at age 27. Injuries are a constant factor, and teams will have to ask questions about his four-game PED suspension last season, but when he’s right he’s a big, game-changing playmaker who would be a solid No. 1 receiver on more than a few teams. In 2013 and 2014 he had 174 catches for 2,554 yards and 17 touchdowns.

3. WR DeSean Jackson: Very few players in NFL history have been better at catching the deep ball. He led the NFL in yards per catch last season, when he turned 30. There’s no reason to believe he can’t be a great deep threat for a while longer.

4. TE Martellus Bennett: Last year, the Patriots got Bennett and a sixth-round pick for a fourth-round pick. That was a nice low-cost investment, as Bennett had 701 yards and seven touchdowns for the Super Bowl champs. A year after nobody showed much interest on the trade market and the Patriots got him cheap, Bennett will likely cash in as a free agent.

5. WR Terrelle Pryor: Pryor’s 1,007-yard season as a receiver is unique; there have been very few players who fail as an NFL quarterback and then successfully convert to receiver. But Pryor is a world-class athlete, and maybe can get better. He will be just 28 next season.

6. RB Eddie Lacy: After gaining more than 1,100 yards in each of his first two seasons, Lacy barely managed 1,100 in his third and fourth seasons combined. Weight issues didn’t help, and last season ended early with an ankle injury. He’ll be 27 next season and has had success before, but might have to prove himself again on a short-term deal.

7. RB Latavius Murray: Murray averaged 4 yards per carry each of the past two seasons after becoming a starter for the Raiders. He’s a perfectly fine addition for a team that needs a running back. He’s just 27 years old and has only 543 career rushing attempts.

8. WR Pierre Garcon: Garcon will be 31 next season, but is coming off a 1,000-yard season with the Washington Redskins. He shouldn’t be anyone’s idea of a No. 1 receiver, but he can be a good No. 2 on the right team.

Read More