NFL free agency: Jets continue teardown, cut Brandon Marshall, reports say

The Jets' leading receiver the past two seasons joins Darrelle Revis and Nick Mangold as recent high-priced cap casualties in New York.

Keeping up with their recent purge of high-priced veterans, the Jets cut ties withwide receiver Brandon Marshall on Thursday, Newsday first reported.

Marshall, New York's leading receiver two years running, joinedcornerback Darrelle Revis and center Nick Mangold, who were informed by the team earlier this week they would be released when the new league year opens March 9. Combined, the trio will savethe Jets more than $28 million in cap space for the 2017 season.

ESPN.com reported the Jets expressed interest inbringing Marshall back for a third season in New York, but at a cheaper cost. The team allowed input from Marshall's camp, the report said, which ultimately decided against remaining a part of the Jets' rebuilding efforts.

Marshall, 32, ranked sixth in the NFL with 109 receptions in2015, his first with the Jets after a trade from the Bears.

New York finished a disappointing 5-11 last season, though, with Marshall hauling in only 59 catches, the lowest since his rookie season, for788 yards and three scores in the Jets' anemic offense. Still, his 168 receptions were 63 more than any other Jets receiver over that span.

The 11-year NFL veteran would have counted $7.5 million against the Jets' cap next season.

In all, the team has clearedroughly $45 million in salary so far this offseason.