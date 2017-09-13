NFL exports its games to UK, so why doesn't English Premier League do likewise for US?

On a fateful July day 29 years ago, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association stared down one of the boldest decisions it would ever make. Hosting rights for the 1994 World Cup were on the table, and the most enticing of the three candidates was a global superpower of 244 million people. That nation, however, did not have a professional outdoor soccer league. And it had not qualified for a World Cup since 1950.

FIFA measured the massive risks. It took the plunge. And then it fretted for six years as the United States attempted to manufacture soccer interest out of virtually nothing.

“We were all frightened to death that it would be a bomb,” says Charlie Stillitano, now a bonafide soccer promoter, then an industry rookie working on USA ’94. “We were all looking at the Olympics in Montreal,” which lost nearly $1 billion, “like the end of the world.”

But as ticket sales soared above expectations and fans streamed through the gates of mammoth American football stadiums in record numbers, fears were allayed. A fledgling soccer culture was born.

Almost a quarter-century later, it has grown into and perhaps out of adolescence. And it has become the subject of irresistible temptations across the Atlantic.

“The Premier League has looked at North America and the Far East as the final frontier in terms of branding and revenue opportunities,” says Steve Gans, a Boston-based attorney and U.S. Soccer presidential candidate who has worked as a consultant to European clubs. “So it’s had its eye on those markets for a long, long time.”

Its gaze has sparked several global initiatives. Most notably, its clubs embark on annual preseason tours of North America and Asia. They play glorified exhibition games as part of Stillitano’s International Champions Cup in front of tens of thousands of adoring fans, with millions more watching on TV. They capture an audience, which they then monetize through TV contracts and merchandise sales.

“They see unlimited growth,” Gans says of the American market.

But they’re also behind, because when they look across the pond, or maybe now into their own backyards, they see major American professional sports leagues expanding into their territory. The NBA will play its 25th, 26th and 27th overseas regular-season games this winter. The NFL has staged a regular-season game in London every year since 2007, and will play four this season alone. The first of those games is Sept. 24 at Wembley Stadium, where the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Baltimore Ravens, a game that will be live-streamed on Yahoo Sports.

But while Premier League teams schedule preseason games internationally, the league’s regular season remains bound to 20 stadiums across Great Britain. Why? Why hasn’t the marketing-savvy EPL spread its product by hosting actual meaningful games, not just exhibitions, around the globe?

It’s “the next logical step,” says Stillitano, the chairman of Relevent Sports, who confirms he and his colleagues have met with top European leagues and clubs. “Leagues, over time, have talked about it.” Spain’s La Liga could be the first to take the step, as soon as next year. Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore said in July that “clubs would like to do it,” and he himself thinks it’s the “right thing to do.”

But, he admits, “there is no plan to do it.”

Because just about everyone else disagrees with him.

*****

“I’ve got scars all the way up my back.”

That’s how Scudamore remembers his first attempt to implement a plan to take Premier League games abroad. It was in 2008. It was dubbed the “39th game,” and proposed the creation of an extra round of fixtures to be played outside of the UK.

“It produced massive backlash and opposition,” says Malcolm Clarke, chairman of the Football Supporters Federation, which represents fans across England and Wales. And, he says, “it should have been quite predictable.”

It wasn’t just the fans who lashed out. Newspaper columnists crucified Scudamore and the league. Even prominent managers condemned the idea. Lord Triesman, then the chairman of the English Football Association (FA), identified four central issues with the plan, and rejected it.

