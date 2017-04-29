NFL draft: Vikings roll the dice on running back Dalvin Cook

It’s been a long time since someone other than Adrian Peterson has been the Minnesota Vikings’ marquee running back, but they may have found Peterson’s successor on Friday night – even though there’s risk involved.

Minnesota drafted Florida State running back Dalvin Cook with the 41st pick, getting a player who is impressive on the field but comes with numerous question marks off it.

Cook, who measures 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, rushed for 4,464 yards and 46 touchdowns, setting Seminoles records in both categories – in just three seasons. A strong back with home-run-play ability, Cook also totaled 79 catches for 935 yards and two scores.

Dalvin Cook will face a lot of questions about his past as he starts career with the Vikings. (AP) More

But his run-ins with police date back to his high school days, and continued to his time with Florida State. NFL Network reported that Cook promised teams that the people he associated with that were considered questionable won’t be going with him to whichever team drafted him.

Cook also did himself no favors when he had a poor showing at the combine last month, timing slow in the three-cone drill (7.27 seconds) and the 20-yard shuttle (4.53 seconds).

Peterson’s final season with the Vikings was a disappointment – he played just three games because of a knee injury – but given the impact Peterson made during his career in Minnesota, Cook has big shoes to fill.

More NFL draft coverage from Yahoo Sports:

• Bengals select controversial Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon

• Dan Wetzel: How Roger Goodell saved the NFL draft

• Grading every pick: Who did the best in Round 1?

• Falcons’ pick wins draft night with emotional, expletive-laden interview

• Watson’s heartwarming moment after being drafted

