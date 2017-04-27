NFL draft viewer's guide: Everything you need to know about watching Rounds 17

I wrote earlier in the week about what ESPN and NFL Network have planned for you, but here’s a quick viewer's guide to answer all of your NFL draft television questions.

When does the draft air?

First-round coverage from the Museum of Art in Philadelphia kicks off Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and the NFL Network. Rounds 23 air Friday beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds 47 start at noon on Saturday.

What is the biggest change for viewers from 2016?

Of all the production bells and whistles ESPN and the NFL Network have planned, the most notable change in either production is Trey Wingo anchoring the first night of the draft for ESPN. He replaces Chris Berman, who steps away from the event after hosting it for ESPN since 1987. For viewers, this is a positive development. The addition of Wingo on night one and Louis Riddick solidifying his role as one of the focal points of ESPN’s coverage has (at least in my mind) made it an even draw on which network to watch.

Who are the on-air staffers for ESPN?

Wingo will host all seven rounds for the first time. He’s joined by analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Jon Gruden and Riddick in Round 1, and Kiper, Riddick and Todd McShay for Rounds 27. Chris Mortensen, Adam Schefter and Suzy Kolber will also be part of ESPN’s coverage onsite in Philadelphia. The reporters at team facilities include Josina Anderson (Browns), Jeff Darlington (49ers), Britt McHenry (Cardinals) and Sal Paolantonio (Jets). “There are no real production changes happening based on Trey replacing Chris,” said ESPN senior coordinating producer Seth Markman. “Trey is a pro. He’s been ready for this opportunity for many years. We always felt fortunate to have him waiting in the wings. Chris basically invented the position of being the host of draft coverage. We will miss him but know we are in the best hands possible. The one advantage Trey has is that he works with these guys for weeks leading up to the draft and he has met with Jon down in Tampa. He lives this stuff every day and I think the viewers will see that.”

Who are the on-air staffers for NFL Network?

The main desk at the Philadelphia Art Museum will consist of host Rich Eisen, analysts Mike Mayock and Daniel Jeremiah, and Stanford head coach David Shaw. This will be Shaw’s sixth consecutive year joining NFL Network’s coverage. There will also be a set at the Franklin Institute featuring Charles Davis, Steve Mariucci and Steve Smith Sr. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport will be part of the main coverage from the Logan Hotel. Deion Sanders remains the on-set interviewer. Rounds 23 on Friday at the Philadelphia Art Museum will feature Eisen, Mayock, Jeremiah and Davis. Chris Rose will host the Franklin Institute set with analyst Brian Billick and reporter Peter Schrager. Melissa Stark takes over the Sanders role for Round 2. For the Saturday slog, Eisen, Mayock, Jeremiah and Davis will be at the Philadelphia Art Museum set with additional aid from Rapoport, and Colleen Wolfe will be roaming the scene at Draft Experience.

“We always have a coverage plan in place, but you also understand that the plan might not see itself through,” said NFL Network coordinating producer Charlie Yook. “The draft is a living, breathing news event. You can never predict breaking news, but you can prepare for it.”

Think you can predict each Round 1 pick? Play the Peter King Mock Draft Challenge

Will ESPN and NFL Network staffers tip picks on social media before Roger Goodell announces them?

No. Markman said that ESPN staffers will not tweet out picks in the first round ahead of Goodell. The NFL Network said it will extend that beyond the first round.

“We will allow our staffers to tweet any behind the scenes conversations teams are having, trade talks, debates etc., but what we won’t allow is for them to flat out give away draft picks before the commissioner announces them,” Markman said. “As I have said in the past, our viewers have overwhelmingly told us that they do not want us to spoil the drama of the draft in any way. This goes for Twitter, too. I realize that there are those who disagree with this approach, but we are not in the business of angering our loyal viewers and I personally like the unspoiled nature of this event. Fans love sitting on the edge of their seats to hear what the commissioner says. Trust me, Adam Schefter could easily report who each team is going to pick minutes before the commissioner announces it. That would be terrible TV, and he has no interest in proving that he could do this anyway.”

