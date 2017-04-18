NFL draft profile: No. 9 — Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey, a do-it-all, thrill-a-minute weapon

Shutdown Corner is counting down the top 50 prospects in the 2017 NFL draft with a scouting report, quotes from NFL evaluators and a projection where they might be drafted.

9. Stanford RB-WR-RS Christian McCaffrey

5-foot-11, 202 pounds

Key stat: In his three-year career, McCaffrey ran 632 times for 3,922 yards (6.2-yard average) with 21 TDs and averaged more than 6.0 per carry in each season; caught 99 passes for 1,210 yards (12.2 average) with 10 TDs; returned 56 kickoffs for 1,479 yards (26.4 average) and 1 TD and 34 punts for 380 yards (11.2 average) with one TD; and completed 2 of 3 passes for 39 yards and two TDs. Had seven career games with 192 yards rushing or more. Had three games with 105 yards receiving or more. Had at least one reception in every college game in which he played and 18 or more touches in each of his final 25 college games.

The skinny: Comes from one of the most athletic gene pools imaginable. Grandfather, David Sime, won a silver medal in the 100-meter dash at the 1960 Olympic Games and ranked as one of the fastest humans of all time; father, Ed, was a 13-year wide receiver in the NFL for the New York Giants and Denver Broncos; mother, Lisa, was a soccer player at Stanford; older brother, Max, is a wide receiver on the Green Bay Packers’ roster; younger brothers, Dylan and Luke, are highly touted prep QBs (Dylan is a Michigan signee for the fall); plus several other relatives who were athletically blessed.

Christian was a standout at Valor Christian in Colorado as a prep and held several state records in football, along with being one leg of a 4 x 100 state championship relay team. Committed to Stanford and contributed right away as a freshman runner and receiver. Switched from uniform No. 27 to No. 5, a nod to one of his favorite players, Reggie Bush. Broke single-season NCAA record for yards from scrimmage in 2015 with 3,864, set school rushing mark, won scores of national awards and was a Heisman Trophy finalist. Capped that brilliant season with 461 total yards and game MVP honors in Rose Bowl victory.

Came back strong in 2016 despite being the focus of every defense he faced and led the nation in yards per game (211.6) and led Pac-12 in rushing. Sat out Notre Dame game with injury. Opted to sit out Sun Bowl vs. Notre Dame after declaring early for the 2017 NFL draft. Turned in second-best marks among running backs at NFL scouting combine in 3-cone drill (6.57 seconds) and 60-yard shuttle (11.03). Chose to turn down all private workout requests from NFL teams following the combine.

McCaffrey will turn 21 in June.

Best-suited destination: The NFL. But seriously, there isn’t a team in the league that couldn’t use his skills in some way. Want to use him as a change-of-pace running back who catches passes? McCaffrey can do that. A lead runner with a power complement? Check. Heck, you want to flex him out and make him the next Golden Tate or Julian Edelman? That would work. Need a boost to return units? Checks that box too. It’s hard to pin down which teams will favor McCaffrey more than others because he’s one of the most versatile prospects to come out in years, even with some slight size concerns if you want to nitpick.

Upside: Jack of all trades, master of many. Rare quickness and shiftiness. Body control, balance and agility are tremendous. Outstanding field vision — always looking for that cutback lane or crease before it opens. Shakes defenders in open field with fast feet and subtle jukes and head fakes. A missed tackle waiting to happen. One-cut-and-go runner who puts his foot in the ground, sees the lane, makes a defender miss and is gone. Case in point, against Kansas State:

