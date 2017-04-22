NFL draft profile: No. 5 — LSU S Jamal Adams, natural-born leader and tone-setting hitter

Shutdown Corner is counting down the top 50 prospects in the 2017 NFL draft with a scouting report, quotes from NFL evaluators and a projection where they might be drafted.

5. LSU safety Jamal Adams

6-foot, 214 pounds

Key stat: Adams started the past 24 games for the Tigers and collected 143 tackles, 10 passes defended, five interceptions and 12.5 tackles for loss.

View photos LSU’s Jamal Adams is a natural-born leader and should make a fine NFL safety. (AP) More

The skinny: Adams’ father, George Adams, was a first-round pick (19th overall in 1985) of Bill Parcells and the New York Giants and spent six seasons in the NFL with the Giants (where he won Super Bowl XXI) and New England Patriots. Jamal left the state of Texas as a prep star and went to LSU, where he earned the starting nickel role as a true freshman in 2014. Adams then moved into a starting safety role in 2015 and started the following two seasons, earning second-team All-SEC honors as a sophomore in 2015 and the same honor as a team captain in his junior season of 2016, even though Adams was named a first-team All-American as well.

Adams declared early for the 2017 NFL draft and will turn 22 years old in October.

Best-suited destination: Adams certainly can play in a split-safety role in the NFL but will be best utilized as a box safety, where he’s more likely to be a better playmaker. He also has lined up frequently in the slot and can ably cover tight ends and backs. One team we spoke with said it discussed two options for Adams: ask him to bulk up a bit and serve as a pseudo-linebacker or even to drop a few pounds and turn into a physical corner. Among the teams that could be especially interested in Adams’ services include the Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers.

Upside: Extremely serious, football-first player. Driven to be great. LSU coaching staff and support staff raved about his work ethic, film study preparation and locker-room influence. Tone-setter. Outspoken leader on and off the field in college and shouldn’t take too long to assert himself as a pro. Will earn veterans’ respect quickly. Made defensive calls for Tigers the past two seasons, held secondary together and held players accountable. Great football instincts, football IQ and nose for the ball. Can be seen calling out plays based on formation and tendency in games. On the first play against Alabama, Adams can be seen running to where he knows QB Jalen Hurts is going with the ball, which leads to an INT:

View photos Watch as LSU’s Jamal Adams reads the play off the snap and picks off a pass against ‘Bama. (Draftbreakdown.com) More

Big hitter who aims to send a message. Tries to blast through opposing offensive players, especially early in games. Closes fast on passes and arrives with urgency. Times his hits beautifully. Takes good angles to the ball and will short-circuit the intermediate passing game. Disguises coverages well and will rotate at the last moment, still able to be in position to carry out his responsibilities. Smart and focused. Reads the eyes of quarterbacks and will react in a hurry. Seemed like Adams had read Lane Kiffin’s play sheet minutes before kickoff, reacting to plays before they happened. Sniffs out screens and trick plays quickly. Wasn’t penalized a single time last season, which is remarkable given his physical style.

Regularly covered the slot in all three seasons in Baton Rouge and looks natural. Best in off coverage and has fluid hips and can shadow quality tight ends — shut down Ole Miss’ Evan Engram, one of the NCAA’s TE leaders in receptions. Long arms (33 3/8 inches) serve him well to disengage and battle with tight ends. Extremely versatile defender and made several key plays on third and fourth downs and also in the red zone. Also was one of the best special teamers in the country, lining up as a jammer and gunner on the punt teams and has the temperament to cover kickoffs very well in the NFL. A high-floor prospect who will contribute in some way. Has had a clean medical history.