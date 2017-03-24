NFL draft profile: No. 34 — Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon, major talent with massive concerns

Shutdown Corner is counting down the top 50 prospects in the 2017 NFL draft with a scouting report, quotes from NFL evaluators and a projection where they might be drafted.

35. Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon

6-foot-1, 226 pounds

Key stat: Ranked second nationally in 2016 in all-purpose yards per game (behind Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey) at 194.3. On 249 touches, Mixon totaled 2,331 yards (third most in NCAA). He rushed for 1,274 yards with 10 TDs; caught 37 passes for 538 yards with five TDs; and returned 21 kickoffs for 494 yards and a TD, and four punts for 25 yards. Mixon also threw for a 26-yard TD pass last season against Kansas State.

View photos Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon is a talented back but one who comes with major off-field concerns. (AP) More

The skinny: Everything Mixon did on the field at Oklahoma was overshadowed by a well-publicized incident in which he punched a female student at a restaurant. Mixon was suspended for the entire 2014 season, but it wasn’t until 2016 — after the video of the incident was made public — that he issued a formal apology. He also was suspended one game in the fall for getting into an argument with a campus parking attendant after receiving a ticket.

Over the past two seasons, Mixon has been one of the best running backs in the country, sharing the load with another quality runner in Samaje Perine. Mixon improved on his 2015 numbers as a rusher (753 yards, seven TD) and receiver (356 yards, four TDs) to become one of the premiere backs in the country. Against Texas Tech in 2016, Mixon rushed 31 times for 263 yards with two TDs and caught four passes for 114 yards with three scores … and had a 68-yard TD called back.

Mixon was not invited to the NFL scouting combine because of a provision that allows the league to bar players with checkered pasts, but it didn’t seem to hurt his cause and some NFL teams lamented the fact that Mixon was not in Indianapolis, thus preventing them from having another opportunity to question him about what happened on that day in 2014. Mixon tested well at his pro day and was interviewed by a number of teams about the incident and other off-field concerns.

Best-suited destination: Talent-wise, Mixon fits into every NFL offense. Gap-blocking scheme, man-blocking, shotgun, I-formation, spread — there’s not a system he doesn’t offer something to. But with Mixon, his off-field troubles likely will require a team’s ownership signing off on the pick. There will be a lot of negative publicity that will come with picking Mixon, no matter where he goes.

Teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs (who drafted Tyreek Hill, who had an ugly domestic violence incident on his record, last year), Indianapolis Colts (whose new GM, Chris Ballard, was with the Chiefs staff that drafted Hill), Cincinnati Bengals, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks (who drafted Frank Clark, another player with domestic violence charges, in Round 2) and Detroit Lions are among the ones who could be compelled to consider drafting Mixon if he interviews well with them and convinces them that he won’t break the law in the future.

Upside: Mixon is a powerful runner who carries his weight extremely well. He runs downhill and yet can switch gears with ease. Patience to let blocks develop and will shoot through open holes right as they’re opening. Has exceptional receiving skills, on par with McCaffrey as the best in the 2017 RB class. Mixon can run almost any route and can beat linebackers easily in single coverage. Has a fiery playing temperament and will stick his nose into the trash as a pass blocker.

As a runner, he can create something out of nothing. Watch as he’s hemmed in, reverses field, switches hands with the ball, stiff-arms a defender and finishes strong against Texas Tech: