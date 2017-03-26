NFL draft profile: No. 32 — Florida CB Quincy Wilson, confident gambler with size

Shutdown Corner is counting down the top 50 prospects in the 2017 NFL draft with a scouting report, quotes from NFL evaluators and a projection where they might be drafted.

32. Florida CB Quincy Wilson

6-foot-1, 211 pounds

Key stat: In 37 college games (24 starts), Wilson allowed a total of 57 catches for 616 yards, per Pro Football Focus.

Florida CB Quincy Wilson occasionally was overshadowed in a talented Gators secondary. (AP) More

The skinny: The son of former Miami (Fla.) cornerback Chad Wilson, who played Dennis Erickson from 1992 to 1994, Quincy Wilson chose a different path at UF. After Vernon Hargreaves III and others left a supremely talented Gators secondary, Wilson really shined in 2016, teaming with fellow Gators corner Teez Tabor to form one of the best duos in the country. Wilson improved from a part-time player as a true freshman to an all-SEC pick as a junior and had little more to prove after making such big strides. There was some thought that he might want to play with younger brother, Marco Wilson, who signed with the Gators as a freshman this fall. But Quincy, 21, opted to declare early for the draft and should be one of the top corners selected, even in a deep crop at the position.

Best-suited destination: Any team that plays a high-percentage of press coverage can use Wilson, who thrived more with that than he did zone or off-man coverage. This would include teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts, among plenty others.

Some NFL teams also believe Wilson could make a fine safety if need be, which adds a layer to his appeal.

Upside: Textbook DB size, with athleticism to match. Gets physical with long arms in press coverage and likes to test opponents early and try to shock them. Has a clearly fiery temperament that suits his game. Doesn’t have elite speed, but makes up for it with ability to shadow and frustrate receivers by beat them to spots. Will take chances that often pay off. Has confidence in his instincts and what he sees. Won’t back down from stiff challenges. Teams had to test him opposite Tabor, and Wilson rarely gave major ground. Will come up and defend the run and screen games well. Wants to be great and appears to put in the work to do so. Shows up when the lights are brightest. Won’t fail because of a lack of confidence or desire.

Downside: Played in extremely talented secondary past three seasons. Often gambled knowing that his safeties had his back. Wilson gave some ground on a few occasions where quarterbacks couldn’t get the ball to the man he was covering. Will occasionally let receivers slip behind him or past him (see LSU game and SEC title game vs. Bama). Above-average athleticism for the position, but some teams think he might be best at safety with a lack of long speed. One NFL scouting combine observer felt he was clunky in his backpedal and looked just ordinary in positional drills. Can get himself out of position if he doesn’t get quality jam against quicker receivers. Might not have slot coverage skill set. True field stretchers will test him vertically.

Scouting hot take: “You give me a pick of those two [Florida corners, Wilson and Tabor] and I am taking the safe bet, [Wilson]. They’re both gamblers. But you take the one with the size and the betters [physical traits], even though they’re cut from the same cloth. I like his makeup.” — NFC secondary coach

Player comp: Somewhere in between Stephon Gilmore and Trumaine Johnson

Expected draft range: Top 40 picks

