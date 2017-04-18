NFL draft profile: No. 10 — Alabama TE O.J. Howard, sorely underused two-way weapon

Shutdown Corner is counting down the top 50 prospects in the 2017 NFL draft with a scouting report, quotes from NFL evaluators and a projection where they might be drafted.

10. Alabama TE O.J. Howard

6-foot-6, 251 pounds

Key stat: Played in 46 games for the Crimson Tide but had 18.2 percent of his total college receiving production in two games — the 2015 and 2016 national title games, both against Clemson.

Alabama TE O.J. Howard is a surefire first-round pick and could be the first Senior Bowl player drafted this year. (AP)

The skinny: O’Terrius Jabari “O.J.” Howard was a ballyhooed recruit and roundly viewed as the top prep tight end when he gave up his baseball dreams (he was a draftable Major League Baseball prospect) and signed with Bama. Started five of the 14 games he played in as a true freshman and had a 52-yard TD against LSU. Also was a part-time starter in 2014 before breaking out as a junior in 2015. That season, Howard started all 15 games and earned MVP honors with a five-catch, 208-yard, two-TD effort in the national championship win over Clemson. Howard followed that up in 2016 as a Mackey Award finalist and again had a big game against Clemson (106 yards, TD) in the championship game vs. the Tigers.

Only six tight ends have been drafted in the top half of Round 1 over the past 20 years (Tony Gonzalez, Bubba Franks, Jeremy Shockey, Kellen Winslow, Vernon Davis and Eric Ebron), and Howard’s receiving production is right in line with all of them. Howard was invited to the Senior Bowl and was clearly one of the best players there. He also dominated in every athletic testing event at the NFL scouting combine except for the vertical jump, leading all tight ends in 10-yard split (1.52 seconds), 20-yard shuttle (4.16), 60-yard shuttle (11.46) and 3-cone drill (6.85).

Howard graduated with a degree in telecommunications and will turn 23 in November.

Best-suited destination: Ideally, the team that drafts Howard will utilize him the way the New England Patriots use Rob Gronkowski, the Kansas City Chiefs use Travis Kelce or the Carolina Panthers employ Greg Olsen. Teams that use a lot of two-TE sets such as the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings also would be interested in Howard’s services. But really, there shouldn’t be a team in the NFL that couldn’t find good use for one of the best two-way prospects to come around at the position in recent years. Even teams that did not utilize the tight end often or effectively last season — such as the New York Jets, New York Giants, Denver Broncos or Miami Dolphins — should consider redesigning their offense to find a place for Howard in their system. The Cleveland Browns, who coached Howard at the Senior Bowl, certainly would know how to unleash Howard after his dominant week in Mobile.

Upside: Outstanding physical tools. Tremendous height, arm length and good hand size. Shredded, sculpted physique — 7.7 percent body fat — and terrific athleticism. Displayed home-run potential when utilized in passing game. Showed he could take short passes a long way. Long strider with good acceleration who runs better than many of the wide receivers in this class and is mo match for most linebackers in coverage. Averaged more than 15 yards per catch in his career — a terrific number for a tight end. This is an example of how Howard often was overlooked in the Bama offense — he’s wide open in the flat (top of the screen) against Kent State, but freshman QB Jalen Hurts opts to throw into tight coverage elsewhere:

Alabama TE O.J Howard routinely was overlooked in college, as he was here against Kent State. (Draftbreakdown.com)