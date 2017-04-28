NFL draft pick has a priceless story about finding out he got drafted by the 49ers while speaking to another team

New San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster had an interesting beginning to his NFL career, as he explained during his introductory press conference on Friday.

Foster experienced something of a tumble in the first round and had still not been picked by the final two picks Thursday night.

According to Foster, by the time the 31st pick rolled around, the New Orleans Saints had called him, essentially welcoming him to the team because they were going to take him with the 32nd overall pick, the last of the first round.

Foster explained that while the Saints were talking to his girlfriend on the phone, he got another call. He took the phone back and clicked over and it was the 49ers. The 49ers, who had expressed interested in Foster, called him to say they traded up to the 31st pick and were going to draft him.

A reporter then asked Foster it was awkward going back to the Saints call to tell them the 49ers picked him one spot before.

"No," Foster said, "I hung up."

