NFL draft: Panthers pick up do-it-all back Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers have to do a better job of protecting Cam Newton. Yes, the quarterback can certainly tuck the ball and run, but given the beating Newton takes (and the lack of protection he gets from the officials) Carolina needed someone that would make it so he doesn’t have to run as often.
The Panthers think they have found just that player, taking Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey at No. 8.
The 5-foot-11, 202-pound do-it-all back is a true slash player: a ball carrier, receiver (he had at least one catch in every college game of his career) and kick returner. Oh, and he has some of the quickest feet you’ve ever seen:
Stay ready. #8days???? pic.twitter.com/F4NL61DUPv
— Christian McCaffrey (@CMcCaffrey5) April 19, 2017
The son of former Giants and Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey, Christian should get a boost from a familiar face in the Panthers’ coaching ranks: Lance Taylor, who coached him at Stanford from 2014-16, is Carolina’s receivers coach.
