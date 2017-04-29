NFL draft: Kevin King came back to green room for Day 2, but doesn't wait long

In the days before the 2017 NFL draft, the league released a list of 22 young men who would be in the green room in Philadelphia, ready to don the hat of their new team and pose for the cameras when their name was called.

But not all of those players were drafted during the first round on Thursday night, and only one of those who wasn’t went back for Night Two: Washington cornerback Kevin King. When NFL Network draft analyst Charles Davis noted on Twitter that King would be the only player in the room on Friday night, the 21-year old explained why he stayed:

Lol maan i came here to walk my mom an dad down the red carpet, hear my name called and get my hat. They aint gettin rid of me that easy ???? https://t.co/gCGr1zsWpL — Kevin King (@King_kevvoo) April 28, 2017





“I came here to walk my mom [and] dad down the red carpet, hear my name called and get my hat,” King wrote. “They ain’t gettin rid of me that easy.”

And King didn’t have to wait that long to have his moment: The Green Bay Packers made him the first pick of the second round.

The 6-foot-3 Oakland, Calif., native told NFL Network’s Melissa Stark, “It was pretty disappointing [to not be selected in the first round]. I’m not going to lie, I wouldn’t have came here last night if I didn’t think I was going to get picked, but where we’re from, I’m from Oakland, we don’t run from nothing.”

As King was interviewed, cameras cut to his mother backstage, wiping tears. They got their moment.

