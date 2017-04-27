NFL draft: Where are Hall of Famers selected?

Since the 1977 NFL draft, when it was pared down to 12 rounds, there have been 70 Hall of Famers selected … and three unselected. Of those, a grand total of six have been No. 1 overall picks: Earl Campbell, John Elway, Steve Young (1984 supplemental draft), Bruce Smith, Troy Aikman and Orlando Pace.

And while Peyton Manning is on his way, no other No. 1 overall selection looming out there is a lock. Eli Manning may get in. Andrew Luck has a lot of work to do. But right now, those are the only ones even on the Hall of Fame radar.

All of this is to point out that having the No. 1 overall pick is hardly a predictor of future greatness. In fact, the No. 1 pick isn’t even the solo slot leader of producing Hall of Famers.

With that, here is a look at where Hall of Famers are drafted:

