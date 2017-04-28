NFL Draft: CAA Sports Reps Record-Tying Nine First-Round Picks

CAA Sports padded its stats last night, with nine of its clients being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. It says that ties the record for most by any agency, set by CAA Sports in 2009.

The agency had three of the top 10 picks in Philadelphia on Thursday night: No. 3 Solomon Thomas from Stanford (San Francisco 49ers), No. 5 Corey Davis of Western Michigan (Tennessee Titans) and No. 7 Mike Williams from Clemson (Los Angeles Chargers).

The agency also reps No. 11 pick Marshon Lattimore of Ohio State (New Orleans Saints), No. 13 Haason Reddick out of Temple (Arizona Cardinals), No. 19 O.J. Howard from Alabama (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), No. 23 Evan Engram of Ole Miss (New York Giants), No. 25 Jabrill Peppers from Michigan (Cleveland Browns) and No. 30 T.J. Watt out of Wisconsin (Pittsburgh Steelers).

Round 2 of the 2017 NFL Draft starts at 5 PM PT tonight.

