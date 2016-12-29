NFL draft: Bowl game prospects you need to know from the Dec. 30-Jan. 2 games

Last week we took a look at the 2017 NFL draft prospects to watch from the bowl games from Dec. 23-29, including a few first-round talents. But as we get into the final stage of the bowl season, the talent level has gone up a notch or two.

Here are the players you should be keeping an eye on in the bowls from Dec. 30 and on — not counting the College Football Playoff games (which we will look at separately).

In the case of underclassmen, we’re tending to focus more on senior players who already have declared or those widely speculated to be declaring.

[Enter the $80K Baller contest: $10K to first place | Tips for your Daily lineup]

Dec. 30

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Georgia vs. TCU



Prospects to watch:

Georgia S Dominick Sanders — With RBs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel surprisingly returning to school. The Bulldogs are in a surprising situation: They might not have a player who is drafted. The last time that happened — 1992. At best, UGA’s class for 2017 appears as uninspiring as the Arthur Lynch-Aaron Murray duo from 2014. Sanders is a junior and has said he will announce his intentions sometime after this game. He’s a 6-foot, 190-pound ballhawk with 12 career interceptions (three this season after six a year ago) and could opt to come out, although many feel he’d be best served returning to school.

TCU DE Josh Carraway — He has a quick first step and could fill the role of a pass-rush specialist in the NFL, but his shortcomings against the run likely make him a Day 2 or 3 pick. Watching him rush Bulldogs QB Nick Eason and try to stop Chubb and Co. will be a good test. This might not be a top-flight, SEC-elite line Carraway is going against, but he can help boost his stock by applying consistent pressure here.

When and where: 12 p.m., ESPN

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tenn.

Hyundai Sun Bowl

No. 18 Stanford vs. North Carolina



View photos North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky, right, can help his draft stock with a big game against Stanford. (AP) More

Prospects to watch:

North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky — There’s no question that all eyes will be on the possible top-10 selection who has delayed his decision to enter the draft or remain in school. He’s a Cleveland-area native who grew up rooting for the Browns, so you know there’s a certain QB-needy NFL team that will be doing its extensive homework on him. Trubisky has had a few bust games this season (and couldn’t beat out Marquis Williams a year ago) but has all the talent and physical traits to be a first-round pick. Trubisky indicated that he received a first-round grade from the NFL Advisory Board and likely will come out, and a big game here against this defense would be an excellent launching pad for his draft hype train.

Stanford DL Solomon Thomas — With Christian McCaffrey sitting this one out, the Cardinal’s best prospect for 2017 could be Thomas, who has the look of a top-40 selection as one of the more underrated prospects from this class. The redshirt sophomore has played out of position because of the team’s need inside, and the 6-foot-3, 256-pounder has held up exceptionally well. That versatility and play strength will go a long way in the minds of NFL evaluators, who can envision him as an NFL end capable of setting a hard edge, playing the strong side against double teams and looping inside on stunts and twists for more complex systems.

When and where: 2 p.m., CBS

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

Nebraska vs. No. 21 Tennessee



Prospects to watch:

Tennessee DE Derek Barnett — An All-America candidate, Barnett has put together a tremendous season and endeared himself to NFL scouts with a more polished, all-around game. His production suggests he should be drafted not too far after possible No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett, but Barnett isn’t considered to be in Garrett’s athletic area code. Still, with another big game in this bowl Barnett could put a stamp on a terrific college career and be projected as a top-20 selection in the spring.

Read More