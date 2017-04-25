NFL Draft 2017: Texans' Day 3 picks to be announced from outer space

Other Day 3 picks also will be announced remotely, including from the Grand Canyon, Cedar Point amusement park and Whiteman Air Base.

The Houston Texans are hoping to land some out-of-this-world players on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

In fact, as part of the an NFL promotion for Saturday's rounds, the Texans' selections will be announced by astronauts on the International Space Station.

Many of the day's picks from rounds 4-7 will be announced remotely — in expected places, such as team stadiums and headquarters, but also more exotic venues, such as military bases, state landmarks and attractions.

In addition to the Texans' announcements from outer space, here is a sampling of some of the other more interesting remotes scheduled for Day 3:

Arizona Cardinals: Ten season-ticket holders will join cheerleaders and Big Red, the team’s mascot, to announce picks from the Grand Canyon.

Cleveland Browns: Former Brown Josh Cribbs and season-ticket holders, along with Browns alumni, will announce picks from Cedar Point amusement park.

Denver Broncos: Military members and NFL legends will announce selections from the U.S. Army's Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site in Southwest Colorado.

Indianapolis Colts: Colts defensive end Kendall Langford will announce picks from the Indianapolis Zoo along with zoo personnel.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jags' picks will be announced from London — and Jacksonville.

Kansas City Chiefs: Service members will announce the team's picks from Missouri's Whiteman Air Force Base, home of the B-2 stealth bomber.

New York Jets: The children of fallen EMT Yadira Arroyo will announce the Jets' selections from her EMT House 26 in the Bronx.