NFL Draft 2017: Full List Including Takkarist McKinley’s Heartfelt Speech to Late Grandmother

Takkarist McKinley stood onstage at the NFL Draft in Philadelphia on Thursday, holding a photograph of his late grandmother. McKinley, 21, had just been picked by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round and he was keen to credit Myrtle Collins, the woman who raised him.
“I made a promise to her and I stuck to it. I made that promise, man,” McKinley said, as quoted by the Guardian. “I told her. Before she passed away, I was going to live my dream. I was gonna go [to a Division I college]. I was gonna get out of Richmond, I was gonna get out of Oakland. I was gonna go to the NFL.
“I made that promise to her, man. Thirty seconds later she passed away. And this is who I do it for. This is who I do it for, man ... C’mon, man!”
Trending: Trump Grumbles that U.S. Loses ‘Tremendous Amount Of Money’ Defending Saudi Arabia
In order to take McKinley, Atlanta, which lost to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl last season, traded its No. 31 pick and third- and seventh-round picks to the Seattle Seahawks.
According to the report in the Guardian , McKinley was raised by Collins in the challenging area of Richmond in the San Francisco Bay Area, where gang violence is prevalent. She died in 2011.
The full list of first-round selections (Team: Player—College, Position, Conference):
1. Browns: Myles Garrett—Texas A&M, Defensive End, SEC
2. Bears: Mitchell Trubisky—North Carolina, Quarterback, ACC
3. 49ers: Solomon Thomas—Stanford, Defensive End, Pac-12
4. Jaguars: Leonard Fournette—LSU, Running Back, SEC
5. Titans: Corey Davis—Western Michigan, Wide Receiver, MAC
6. Jets: Jamal Adams—LSU, Safety, SEC
7. Chargers: Mike Williams—Clemson Wide Receiver, ACC
8. Panthers: Christian McCaffrey—Stanford, Running Back, Pac-12
9. Bengals: John Ross—Washington, Wide Receiver, Pac-12
10. Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes—Texas Tech, Big 12
11. Saints: Marshon Lattimore—Ohio State, Cornerback, Big Ten
12. Texans: Deshaun Watson—Clemson, Quarterback, ACC
13. Cardinals: Haason Reddick—Temple, Linebacker, AAC
14. Eagles: Derek Barnett—Tennessee, Defensive End, SEC
15. Colts: Malik Hooker—Ohio State, Safety, Big Ten
16. Ravens: Marlon Humphrey—Alabama, Cornerback, SEC
17. Washington: Jonathan Allen—Alabama, Defensive Tackle, SEC
18. Titans: Adoree’ Jackson—USC, Cornerback, Pac-12
19. Buccaneers: O.J. Howard—Alabama, Tight End, SEC
20. Broncos: Garett Bolles—Utah, Offensive Line, Pac-12
21. Lions: Jarrad Davis—Florida, Linebacker, SEC
22. Dolphins: Charles Harris—Missouri, Defensive End, SEC
23. Giants: Evan Engram—Ole Miss, Tight End, SEC
24. Raiders: Gareon Conley—Ohio State, Cornerback, Big Ten
25. Browns: Jabrill Peppers—Michigan, Safety, Big Ten
26. Falcons: Takkarist McKinley—UCLA, Linebacker, Pac-12
27. Bills: Tre’Davious White—LSU, Cornerback, SEC
28. Cowboys: Taco Charlton—Michigan, Defensive End, Big Ten
29. Browns: David Njoku—Miami, Tight End, ACC
30. Steelers: T.J. Watt—Wisconsin, Linebacker, Big Ten
31. 49ers: Reuben Foster—Alabama, Linebacker, SEC
32. Saints: Ryan Ramczyk—Wisconsin, Offensive Tackle, Big Ten
More from Newsweek
4.2k