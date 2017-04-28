NFL Draft 2017: Full List Including Takkarist McKinley’s Heartfelt Speech to Late Grandmother

Takkarist McKinley stood onstage at the NFL Draft in Philadelphia on Thursday, holding a photograph of his late grandmother. McKinley, 21, had just been picked by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round and he was keen to credit Myrtle Collins, the woman who raised him.

“I made a promise to her and I stuck to it. I made that promise, man,” McKinley said, as quoted by the Guardian. “I told her. Before she passed away, I was going to live my dream. I was gonna go [to a Division I college]. I was gonna get out of Richmond, I was gonna get out of Oakland. I was gonna go to the NFL.

“I made that promise to her, man. Thirty seconds later she passed away. And this is who I do it for. This is who I do it for, man ... C’mon, man!”

In order to take McKinley, Atlanta, which lost to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl last season, traded its No. 31 pick and third- and seventh-round picks to the Seattle Seahawks.

According to the report in the Guardian , McKinley was raised by Collins in the challenging area of Richmond in the San Francisco Bay Area, where gang violence is prevalent. She died in 2011.

The full list of first-round selections (Team: Player—College, Position, Conference):

1. Browns: Myles Garrett—Texas A&M, Defensive End, SEC

2. Bears: Mitchell Trubisky—North Carolina, Quarterback, ACC

3. 49ers: Solomon Thomas—Stanford, Defensive End, Pac-12

4. Jaguars: Leonard Fournette—LSU, Running Back, SEC

5. Titans: Corey Davis—Western Michigan, Wide Receiver, MAC

6. Jets: Jamal Adams—LSU, Safety, SEC

7. Chargers: Mike Williams—Clemson Wide Receiver, ACC

8. Panthers: Christian McCaffrey—Stanford, Running Back, Pac-12

9. Bengals: John Ross—Washington, Wide Receiver, Pac-12

10. Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes—Texas Tech, Big 12

11. Saints: Marshon Lattimore—Ohio State, Cornerback, Big Ten

12. Texans: Deshaun Watson—Clemson, Quarterback, ACC

13. Cardinals: Haason Reddick—Temple, Linebacker, AAC

14. Eagles: Derek Barnett—Tennessee, Defensive End, SEC

15. Colts: Malik Hooker—Ohio State, Safety, Big Ten

16. Ravens: Marlon Humphrey—Alabama, Cornerback, SEC

17. Washington: Jonathan Allen—Alabama, Defensive Tackle, SEC

18. Titans: Adoree’ Jackson—USC, Cornerback, Pac-12

19. Buccaneers: O.J. Howard—Alabama, Tight End, SEC

20. Broncos: Garett Bolles—Utah, Offensive Line, Pac-12

21. Lions: Jarrad Davis—Florida, Linebacker, SEC

22. Dolphins: Charles Harris—Missouri, Defensive End, SEC

23. Giants: Evan Engram—Ole Miss, Tight End, SEC

24. Raiders: Gareon Conley—Ohio State, Cornerback, Big Ten

25. Browns: Jabrill Peppers—Michigan, Safety, Big Ten

26. Falcons: Takkarist McKinley—UCLA, Linebacker, Pac-12

27. Bills: Tre’Davious White—LSU, Cornerback, SEC

28. Cowboys: Taco Charlton—Michigan, Defensive End, Big Ten

29. Browns: David Njoku—Miami, Tight End, ACC

30. Steelers: T.J. Watt—Wisconsin, Linebacker, Big Ten

31. 49ers: Reuben Foster—Alabama, Linebacker, SEC

32. Saints: Ryan Ramczyk—Wisconsin, Offensive Tackle, Big Ten

