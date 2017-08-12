NFC West over/unders: After dramatic offseason, will Richard Sherman shine?

It’s August, which means it’s time to break down Las Vegas over/under win totals. While my teammates Brad Evans and Tank Williams handled the standard over/under lines you’ll find in Nevada sports books, here are some entirely made up over/unders for each team in the NFC South (we’ll be doing every division this week) as the preseason gets into full swing:

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Interceptions for Richard Sherman this preseason: 1.5

Sherman is probably happy to be playing again. The offseason had its fair share of drama, between trade rumors and a report of an issue between him and Russell Wilson. Whatever message the Seahawks were trying to send by being very public about listening to Sherman trade offers, they probably hope the byproduct is a big season from their best cornerback. I think he delivers another All-Pro year, and we’ll see the seeds of it planted this month. THE PICK: OVER

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Receptions for Sammy Watkins this preseason: 9.5

Watkins caught passes on the Bills’ first three plays Thursday … then was traded Friday. That means Watkins, who can become a free agent after this season, doesn’t have much time to get up to speed in the Rams’ offense. It won’t be easy learning a new system on the fly, and he’ll need game reps and some time with Jared Goff to establish a rapport with his new quarterback. I’d assume we’ll see a ton of Watkins the next two weeks (and maybe even in Week 4). THE PICK: OVER

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Sacks or interceptions for Reuben Foster this preseason: 2.5

Foster has been the talk of 49ers camp and it seems like once a day he’s grabbing an interception. When Malcolm Smith suffered a season-ending injury the 49ers ended the charade and put Foster with the starting defense, and he won’t give that job up. The guess is Foster, a first-round pick, will be in the NFL defensive rookie of the year race, and will make at least a couple big plays this preseason although he missed a chance at an interception in Friday’s preseason opener (but still played very well). THE PICK: UNDER

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Touches for David Johnson this preseason: 2.5

For as fantastic as Bruce Arians is, he also seems to think Johnson is made of steel. Most comments from Arians about Johnson’s workload seem to indicate that he doesn’t believe backs wear down with a lot of touches. Last season Johnson got 13 touches in the preseason, but he wasn’t yet established as a star. The best guess (hope?) is that Arians keeps Johnson in bubble wrap until the season starts. He doesn’t need the extra punishment. THE PICK: UNDER

