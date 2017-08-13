Watch: Neymar scores, picks up assist in PSG debut

It had to happen. And, although it took longer to arrive than many might have expected, it eventually did. Neymar. On his PSG debut. Of course:

HE'S OFF THE MARK!!!@neymarjr gets the goal monkey off his back on his debut, tapping home @ECavaniOfficial's assist! #EAGPSG pic.twitter.com/PonYekEWGE — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) August 13, 2017





PSG cruised to a 3-0 victory over Guingamp on a night that, in a weird way, seemed like one of the biggest occasions in Ligue 1 in a long time. Camera phones followed Neymar everywhere. BeIN Sport’s coverage even featured a “Neymar iso-cam” that was perhaps a little over the top:

View photos (Screenshot: BeIN Sport) More

But the soccer world wanted to watch the most expensive player ever. And it watched as he, Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria formed a fearsome South American front line that at times seemed to be running circles around their overmatched opponents.

Guingamp held out for 45 minutes, but conceded on a hilariously haphazard own goal on a misplaced back pass early in the second half.

Neymar then produced a magical assist to set up Cavani for PSG’s second:





The Brazilian was busy all night. He often drifted inside, picked up the ball centrally in between the lines, and played the role of creator. He skipped past defenders at will. He really should have had an assist late in the first half, but Marquinos’ header hit the bar.

.@neymarjr delivers a 'magnifique' cross to the back stick but @marquinhos_m5 stirs it into the woodwork instead of the net. #EAGPSG pic.twitter.com/4uzHTLqzTX — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) August 13, 2017





But Neymar eventually got his assist, and later got his goal when he stabbed home Cavani’s cross.

Logistical delays prevented Neymar from making his PSG debut last weekend after moving to Paris from Barcelona for a world-record $263 million fee. But once he got on the field, there was no denying him his goal. And based on the level of competition he’ll be facing week in and week out in France, its should be the first of many.