New rule gives pitching rich clubs advantage in World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic is exactly two months away. The first segment of pool play will begin on March 6 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, giving us a true taste of competitive baseball during the typically relaxed spring training exercise. And when it does, there’s a new rule in place that should give advancing clubs with significant pitching depth a noted advantage.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the new rule will allow teams to add two pitchers to their roster after each round, thus expanding the roster from 28 to 32 by the final round of play. So if you’re Team USA for example, it could open up the possibility of adding a pitcher like Clayton Kershaw, who might not be comfortable participating from the beginning, but could be ready when the final round begins on March 20.

Here’s the lowdown from Morosi:

A long-anticipated World Baseball Classic rule change is official: WBC organizers have created a 10-member “designated pitcher pool,” from which national teams may add up to two pitchers following each round of the tournament, a source confirmed to MLB.com.

The new rule could also ease the pressure on major-league teams that aren’t comfortable with letting a key pitcher spend his spring in a competitive environment where he’ll be asked to ramp up two or three weeks ahead of the regular season.

In fact, Morosi notes that Team USA officials are already beginning to map out options in hopes of taking advantage of the rule and building a loaded pitching staff, Kershaw included.

The Americans’ wooing of three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw has been an open secret for months. For a tournament seeking broader appeal — and a team pursuing its first title — the notion of Kershaw pitching at Dodger Stadium in the semifinal or final is irresistible.

But now we’ve learned Team USA is courting another illustrious left-hander: Madison Bumgarner, Kershaw’s divisional adversary and the greatest postseason pitcher of his era.

Team USA officials, led by general manager Joe Torre, have been in contact with representatives for Bumgarner, sources say, but the three-time World Series champion has yet to reach a decision.

It could be a game-changer in terms of the event’s competitiveness. When you can line up several of baseball’s best arms for one or two innings spurts, it can be a nightmare for opposing hitters.

Above that though, it would certainly add more interest, intrigue and perhaps most importantly, star power, to a tournament that’s struggled to appeal to every section of the game’s fandom. It’s a lot easier to sell anything when the stars are involved, but it might not be enough to create prolonged interest.

