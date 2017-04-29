New Packers DT Montravius Adams 'thankful' to get drafted and have first child on same day

There aren’t many people who can say that getting drafted by an NFL team wasn’t even the biggest thing to happen to them that day.

Auburn defensive tackle Montravius Adams had a lot going on Friday. At 2:32 p.m., his girlfriend gave birth to Montravius Jr., the couple’s first child. It was a long ordeal; the couple got to the hospital at 4 a.m. on Thursday, according to Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com. Adams’ draft adventure took some time too, but on Friday night the Packers called him with the news they’d taken him in the third round, 93rd overall.

That led to this awesome photo, posted by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, of Adams holding his son while he got the call from the Packers.

Here is new #Packers DT Montravius Adams getting the call that he's No. 93 overall… after his son was just born pic.twitter.com/E1UFDawnnW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2017





“There’s no words I can say. A lot of blessings,” Adams said, according to Packers.com. “Just coming from me getting my son and the Packers calling me – I’m just thankful for the blessing.”

The madness won’t end after Friday night. Adams will have to report to the Packers, start learning the defense, find a place in the Green Bay area, all dealing with a newborn. Good luck with all of that.

On Friday night it was all good news for Adams. It’s hard to imagine he’ll have many days better than that.

Auburn DT Montravius Adams had a son and was drafted on the same day. (AP) More

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab

More NFL draft coverage from Yahoo Sports:

• NFL draft: Day 2 winners and losers

• How the Saints had the most heartbreaking draft ever

• Dan Wetzel: Has door opened for lie-detector tests in NFL draft process?

• Every Day 2 pick graded and analyzed

• Cowboys legend hilariously trolls an entire NFL city

