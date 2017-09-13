New Olympic program still falls short of equal gender representation

U.S. Olympic weightlifter Sarah Elizabeth Robles celebrates after her performance in the 2016 Olympics. Robles finished with a bronze medal in the women’s +75kg category at the Games. (Getty Images)

Ursula Garza Papandrea remembers the groans and the grumbles. She remembers a time when men would whine, complain and give her and her teammates undesirable times when they wanted to participate in Olympic weightlifting in the same gym. She recalled a time when a man meanly referred to her teammate as a “stupid woman” after the woman flipped a bar accidentally in the weight room. And the discrimination continued as Papandrea transitioned into her Olympic weightlifting coaching career.

Many questioned her ability to develop athletes into champions, and she said she had to work twice as hard to prove herself to her colleagues.

But nothing stopped Papandrea.

Instead, the five-time weightlifting World team member and national champion coach committed herself to giving back to her sport, furthering the ability of athletes like herself and helping weightlifting adapt the modern-day sporting expectations.

This former weightlifter turned coach turned administrator has become know as the “Queen of Olympic Weightlifting,” a tribute to her trailblazing effort in the sport, but she’s also happy to talk about athletics in general and where she thinks the Olympic movement and gender equality is heading.

“I think as a society, we are progressive enough,” said Papandrea. “Obviously weightlifting took a little more time because the reputation. The image of the sport is that it’s masculine.”

The trend toward gender equity in weightlifting is also being seen across the entire Olympic movement, and the newly approved 2020 Olympic program, one created by the IOC through a series of partnerships, represents such a change. Women’s participation in the Games will increase from 45.6 percent participation in 2016 to 48.8 percent in 2020, the highest percentage of female athletes in Olympic history.

“Every opportunity for a women’s event leads to more funding at a national level, it leads to more visibility and that gives us great funding and participation,” IOC Sports Director Kit McConnell told Yahoo Sports. “It’s so important to us. Inclusion of women athlete in the Olympics has a direct relationship to women around the world.”

Women’s weightlifting in just one example of where women are benefiting from such change. The inclusion of weightlifting in the Olympic Games for the first time in 2000 opened up new opportunities for female athletes in the sport, Papandrea said, proving McConnell’s point.

“We are getting more women at the grassroots level which is the first step,” Papandrea said, referring the large number of women participating at Youth Nationals and even more women coaching at these events. “We’re seeing a big boom.”





At 48.8 percent representation, the number of women remains 1.2 percent short of the IOC’s goal of 50 percent, a benchmark that McConnell said the committee has already started discussing for 2024.

The number, however, baffled Olympics expert and journalist C.A. Tuggle, a professor at the University of North Carolina who specializes in broadcast studies and media representation of the Olympics.

“Who knows where that number would have come from?” Tuggle said. “I have no idea as to why that would have been the decision. There has to be some kind of formula, the number of events and number of athletes who qualify for that.”

McConnell, on the other hand, explained that the 48.8 percent still represents growth, and he enthusiastically talked about how the IOC has created an increase in opportunities for women in the Olympics with the new 2020 Olympic program. Yet, McConnell acknowledged that women have still not reached equal representation at the world’s largest sporting event. He said that women’s participation and the percentage of female athletes in the Olympics centers on opportunity and quality rather than just “a number.”

Youthful and Urban vs. Tradition

The change in the 2020 Olympic program will not only bring women’s participation up to 48.8 percent but will bring in a slew of new events as well. The new program pushes to create a more “youthful, urban, equitable” Olympics, and this effort has resulted in the addition of five new sports, including three-on-three basketball, skateboarding, sport climbing, baseball/softball and karate, to the 2020 program. Of the new sports, all will include equal numbers of male and female participants, with the exception of the softball and baseball additions. Baseball will include 144 male athletes, while softball will have 90 spots for women.

