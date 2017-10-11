New NCAA committee to clean up college hoops is unfit to tackle that challenge

There are hundreds of people in college basketball with firsthand knowledge of how cheating occurs in the sport today.

Somehow, NCAA president Mark Emmert managed to assemble a committee with hardly any of them on it.

Fifteen days after the announcement that federal authorities are investigating bribery and corruption in college basketball, Emmert formed a 14-member committee chaired by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. Emmert described the committee’s purpose as “examining critical aspects of a system that clearly is not working.”

Among the committee’s primary objectives will be assessing how AAU basketball is run and the influence of agents and shoe companies on the sport. The committee will also explore ways of promoting transparency and accountability in college athletics and examine how to better adapt to the challenges created by the NBA’s one-and-done rule.

“The recent news of a federal investigation into fraud in college basketball made it very clear the NCAA needs to make substantive changes to the way we operate, and do so quickly,” Emmert said in a statement. “Individuals who break the trust on which college sports is based have no place here. While I believe the vast majority of coaches follow the rules, the culture of silence in college basketball enables bad actors, and we need them out of the game. We must take decisive action. This is not a time for half-measures or incremental change.”

Emmert’s public desire to clean up college basketball sounds admirable, but the committee he has put together is unfit for the job he has asked them to do. There are plenty of accomplished, intelligent people on the committee, but there are no current college coaches, agents or shoe-apparel executives, nor is there a single player under age 45.