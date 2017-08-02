Grading all 30 new NBA uniforms as they're released

In case you haven’t heard, the NBA is making the switch from Adidas to Nike in 2017-18. The Swoosh will take over as the official on-court apparel provider of the league starting in October. That, among other things, means new jerseys and uniform combinations for all 30 NBA teams.

Nike announced a new framework for its NBA jerseys last month, scrapping the traditional home and road designations and replacing them with an “Association” uniform (white), an “Icon” uniform (color) and two other alternates that will be revealed at later dates. The two core combos, though, are being released by teams throughout the summer.

Below is everything we’ve seen so far, starting with the most recently revealed. As more designs trickle in, this post will be updated, and grades will be doled out accordingly.

Chicago Bulls — B+

The big news here is that Chicago’s whites, its Association jersey, will be worn on the road, while the red Icon jersey will be used at home. That’s a departure from the NBA norm, but it’s a departure the new Nike uniform framework allows for. So why not be unique? We’ll see if any other teams follow the Bulls’ lead.

Other than the home/road switcheroo, there’s nothing special here. Both jerseys look fine. We’ll see where Chicago goes with its other two combos.

FIRST LOOK: Say hello to the Chicago Bulls @Nike Association jersey, which will serve as our primary road uniform this upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/Q2c0bqDNcj — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 2, 2017





FIRST LOOK: Introducing the official Chicago Bulls @Nike Icon jersey, which will serve as our primary home uniform this season. pic.twitter.com/OtMRZww8Mu — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 2, 2017





Philadelphia 76ers — B-

The Sixers introduced a slight tweak: The front lettering — blue on the home whites, white on the road blues — is now accompanied by a red shadow.

In general, the blue design looks better than the white; overall, these are about league-average.

View photos (Photo: Philadelphia 76ers) More

View photos

Indiana Pacers — A-

Hot take: The Pacers’ new jerseys are awesome. They’re part of a rebrand that will include a new secondary logo (seen on the waistband in the jerseys below) and a court re-design.

You can roll your eyes all you want. You can grumble about the flashy navy and yellow stripes or the new circular nature of the lettering. But the designers of these new Pacers threads were bold, took a risk, and the risk paid off. This is a great new look.

View photos (Photo: Indiana Pacers) More

Charlotte Hornets — B+

The Hornets’ jerseys are fresh. It’s not just the Jumpman logo, which is a great touch, and distinguishes Charlotte’s unis from the rest. The color scheme might be the best in the NBA, and the design accentuates it.

You might not be able to see it in the picture below, but both jerseys have stripes down the sides that definitely add something. A full gallery can be found here.

