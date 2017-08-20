New-look Barcelona wins La Liga opener, but what can we make of it?

What to make of Barcelona’s La Liga opener?

Some of the Catalans’ lineup and tactics will no doubt carry over into future matches, while the transfer window remains open for another 11 days and new signings are surely on the way.

In those respects, Barcelona’s 2-0 win over Real Betis on Sunday at the Camp Nou wasn’t altogether telling, but some glimpses of insight can be culled nonetheless.

The match started with a touching yet haunting moment as the clubs gathered for a moment of silence in honor of the terrorist attacks in Barcelona that killed 13 people and injured over 120 more on Thursday.

Both teams took part in the commemorations, too. The home side wore jerseys that said “Barcelona” in place of the players’ names, while Real Betis warmed up in shirts that read “El Real Betis amb Barcelona” in a show of unification.

View photos

View photos (Above) Barcelona players huddle before the match with the word “Barcelona” substituted on their jerseys in place of their names. The gesture was meant to commemorate victims of the terror attacks in the city on Thursday. (Below) Real Betis players wore shirts to honor the victims before the match began as well. (Associated Press) More

While on a much smaller and more insignificant level, Barcelona’s football club has been surrounded by discord in recent weeks, first with the groundbreaking departure of Neymar to PSG, followed by a humiliation at the hands of archrival Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, and topped off by Luis Suarez’s knee injury which has sidelined him for at least a month.

With two of three three all-time great attackers suddenly off the team sheet, manager Ernesto Valverde had some choices to make against Real Betis. His answers? For one, by returning Lionel Messi to the middle as a false nine after he typically played wider with Suarez and Neymar. For another, starting Paco Alcacer and Gerard Deulofeu on the wings and having them make runs for Messi, with Sergio Roberto operating essentially as an advanced central midfielder.

No one will confuse Alcacer or Deulofeu with Neymar as wingers — that much was clear when Deulofeu flubbed a relatively straightforward chance in front of net within the first few minutes — but eventually the partnerships produced positive results, especially with the midfield and defense resuming their roles as coils to bounce the attack back forward.

The game was decided toward the end of the first half in a hectic few minutes. Messi hit the post with a free kick only to work a gorgeous layoff to Deulofeu shortly after, with Deulofeu’s cross taking a deflection off Alin Tosca and tucking inside the far post for the opening goal:

A minute after that, Real Betis striker Sergio Betis got in behind Barcelona center half Javier Mascherano and was one-on-one with keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Mascherano’s sliding challenge from behind was inch-perfect, however, to deny the opportunity.

Deulofeu made the visitors pay immediately. He barely broke a sweat in dispossessing Real Betis defender Zouhair Feddel deep in his own end, then took two touches and slid a pass on a platter for Roberto to rocket home:

GOOOAAALLL!!! Stellar work from @gerardeulofeu who picks Feddal’s pocket before teeing up @SergiRoberto10 for an easy finish. 2-0! pic.twitter.com/kqfw0xwzTY — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) August 20, 2017

Alcacer’s correct run, near-post to distract two defenders, shouldn’t go unnoticed, either. The second half featured more of the same, with Barcelona linking up and generating chances going forward.

Read More