New Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky attends Bulls game, Chicago fans boo him

Mitchell Trubisky can take heart in this trip down memory lane: Philadelphia Eagles fans once booed the draft pick of Donovan McNabb. He turned out to be pretty good.

Chicago Bears fans haven’t exactly embraced Trubisky, the North Carolina quarterback. The team gave up three picks to move up one spot to No. 2 overall and take Trubisky, who is viewed as a good prospect but certainly not a slam dunk.

Trubisky is trying. He attended a Chicago Bulls playoff game on Friday. And when he was shown on the video board, he got a lot of boos according to two reporters covering the game.

More boos than cheers for new #Bears QB Mitch Trubisky as he's shown on the video board at the United Center. He's here for the #Bulls game. — Rick Morrissey (@MorrisseyCST) April 29, 2017





Seemed to be some cheers mixed in before his 10 seconds on the screen ended, but boos were definitely there. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) April 29, 2017





That’s rough. The angst seems to be directed more at general manager Ryan Pace and what looks like an unnecessary trade up for Trubisky. Trubisky will join Mike Glennon, a quarterback the Bears gave a $45 million contract to this offseason. It’s complicated.

Trubisky isn’t off to the best start in Chicago, though that can turn around fast. It did for McNabb in Philadelphia. Bears fans will love Trubisky if he’s finally the franchise quarterback the team has been trying to find for decades.

But it’s clear that Trubisky is going to have to win them over.

The Bears selected Mitchell Trubisky second overall in the NFL draft. (AP) More

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports.

