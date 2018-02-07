Needlessly hard foul sparks near melee late in Boise State's win over New Mexico

New Mexico forward Joe Furstinger, left, celebrates with guard Dane Kuiper late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Air Force late, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at Air Force Academy, Colo. New Mexico won 74-67. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Squandering a six-point lead in the final minute wasn’t the only inexcusable mistake New Mexico made against Boise State on Tuesday night.

The frustrated Lobos also provoked a scrum at the end of their 73-71 loss to the visiting Broncos.

When New Mexico’s Anthony Mathis missed a potential game-tying layup at the end of regulation, Boise State’s Marcus Dickinson snared the rebound with just a tick or two left in the game. New Mexico forward Joe Furstinger rushed at Dickinson in an apparent attempt to foul him while there was still time on the clock, but he caught him after the buzzer with a needlessly hard two-handed shove to the neck.

FINAL: New Mexico 71, Boise State 73. Things got intense after the game. Heartbreaking loss for the Lobos pic.twitter.com/mqu2k6wXLo — The Lobo Lair (@TheLoboLairFeed) February 7, 2018





Dickinson didn’t even have time to gather himself before teammate Justinian Jessup retaliated on his behalf by sending Furstinger stumbling backward with a shove of his own. Players on both benches subsequently rushed onto the court and formed a scrum until the referees, coaches and security staff managed to break it up.

“What happened at the end of the game was completely unacceptable,” New Mexico coach Paul Weir told reporters in Albuquerque after the game. “I apologize to fans, to the Mountain West, to Boise State University, their whole staff, their program. I didn’t see everything that happened, but just completely unacceptable behavior. I am sick about it, as sick as I am about the game. That’s really not how a game like this should end.

“I hope that’s not indicative of our institution or this program. That was just uncalled for on a lot of levels and I’m extremely disappointed about it.”

Paul Weir apologizing for the incident after the game pic.twitter.com/Q1q67Sqpo8 — The Lobo Lair (@TheLoboLairFeed) February 7, 2018





The Mountain West office will likely review the incident on Wednesday before issuing some kind of punishment. It would be a surprise if Furstinger didn’t receive at least a one-game suspension. Jessup could also be at risk of a penalty given his retaliation.

The postgame incident overshadowed a Boise State victory as improbable as any the Broncos have had this season. They remained in second place in the Mountain West by rallying from 13 down in the second half and scoring 10 of the game’s final 11 points to steal the victory.

