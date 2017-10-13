NCAA hands down no punishment for North Carolina in academic fraud scandal

Even though the investigation into North Carolina’s academic fraud scandal has spanned almost four years and produced an unprecedented three notices of allegations, the question at the heart of it has always been astonishingly simple.

Is this any of the NCAA’s business?

Were the bogus African-American Studies courses at the center of the scandal strictly an accreditation issue since they were available to all North Carolina students and not just athletes? Or do the disproportionate number of men’s basketball and football players enrolled in those classes show that athletic department personnel provided extra benefits by steering academically at-risk athletes to courses where they could receive passing grades with little to no work?

The surprisingly lenient ruling handed down by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions on Friday makes it readily apparent which argument panel members favored. The committee announced it “could not conclude that the University of North Carolina violated NCAA academic rules” and did not levy any significant penalties against the Tar Heels.

“While student-athletes likely benefited from the courses, so did the general student body,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, the panel’s chief hearing officer. “Additionally, the record did not establish that the university created and offered the courses as part of a systemic effort to benefit only student-athletes.”

That North Carolina escaped punishment is a massive victory for the Tar Heels and glaring proof of the NCAA’s impotence in policing college athletics. This was widely considered the worst academic scandal in college sports history, yet the NCAA’s enforcement division could not assemble a strong enough case to convince the committee on infractions.

North Carolina supporters feared the worst as the committee’s decision approached: Postseason bans and the vacation of past victories in various sports. The most significant achievements in jeopardy were the Tar Heels’ 2005 and 2009 men’s basketball national championships given the number of players from both team enrolled in the African-American Studies courses in question.