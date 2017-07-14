NCAA committee to place greater emphasis on road wins

FILE - In this April 4, 2016, file photo, Villanova players collapse on the court after they defeated North Carolina 77 in the championship game of the NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament in Houston. The selection committee for the NCAA mens basketball tournament is getting into the bracketology business and borrowing an idea from the College Football Playoff, hoping it will get more fans thinking about March Madness in February. The NCAA and CBS Sports announced Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, that for the first time the committee will give a look at its top 16 seeds one month before the 68-team field locks in on March 12. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Winning road games will have a greater emphasis than before in the NCAA Tournament selection process.

The NCAA Division I men's basketball committee is altering its definition of a ''quality win'' to highlight the importance of winning on the road.

For the last several years, team sheets used in evaluation of NCAA Tournament contenders were divided into four columns: Results against top-50 teams in the RPI, teams ranked 51-100, teams ranked 101-200 and teams outside the top 200.

Starting in the 2017-18 season, these team sheets will place greater emphasis on where the games are played rather than the ranking of each opponent.

The committee also plans to continue studying different available metrics for evaluating teams, with the likelihood that a new metric could be in place by 2018-19.

