NC State pursuing extension for football coach Dave Doeren

North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren speaks with an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- North Carolina State is pursuing an extension for football coach Dave Doeren.

In a statement Tuesday, athletic director Debbie Yow says school officials ''want Dave here a long time and appreciate the progress that has been made.'' Doeren's contract with the No. 20 Wolfpack runs through the 2019 season.

N.C. State (5-1) is in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2010 and has its first 3-0 start in Atlantic Coast Conference play since 2002.

Doeren's future was uncertain last year before Yow said he'd return for a fifth season following a win at rival North Carolina in the regular-season finale. That improved Doeren to 9-23 in ACC play and secured a third straight bowl trip.

Doeren is 30-27 with N.C. State, which visits Pittsburgh on Saturday.

