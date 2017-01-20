NC State hires former Wisconsin DB to coach safeties

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- North Carolina State has hired former Wisconsin defensive back Aaron Henry to coach its safeties.

Coach Dave Doeren announced Henry's hiring Friday.

Henry spent last season as the cornerbacks coach at Rutgers and before that he was a graduate assistant at Arkansas from 2014-15.

Doeren recruited Henry to Wisconsin a decade ago when he was an assistant with the Badgers. Henry played there from 2007-11, with 181 tackles and seven interceptions in 52 games while helping Wisconsin reach three consecutive Rose Bowls.

Doeren says he's ''proudly watched (Henry's) career as a coach'' who ''will bring great enthusiasm and expertise to our defense.''

---

