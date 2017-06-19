NC State adds transfer Stephen Griffin from Tennessee

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- North Carolina State says safety Stephen Griffin is transferring in from Tennessee.

Coach Dave Doeren announced Griffin's addition Monday. Griffin is a junior from Charlotte who will sit out this season and have two years of eligibility remaining.

Griffin played in 11 games as a sophomore last season and started the regular-season finale at Vanderbilt, after playing eight games as a freshman in 2015.

His father, Steve, was a running back at Clemson in the 1980s and played for the Atlanta Falcons in 1987.

