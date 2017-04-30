NBC debuts '2nd Puck Cam' as Capitals vs. Penguins gets weird (Video)

The Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins were playing in the second period on Saturday night when NBC’s cameras caught something curious behind goalie Braden Holtby’s net:

As the linesman was about to drop the puck for a faceoff, there was a second puck sitting behind the Capitals’ goal, which hadn’t been collected after the last stoppage in play.

Penguins & Capitals playing in multi-puck mode pic.twitter.com/VnPXcUvq2o — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 30, 2017





Now, play would continue for about 90 seconds, including a few instances where the other puck would be sent behind the Capitals’ net and we all prayed for chaos.

As one point, NBC debuted what can only be called “Second Puck Cam” during this weirdness.





Alas, play was eventually halted without the second puck being utilized.

