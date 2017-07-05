Kevin Durant, rest of NBA Twitter, hilariously welcomes Nick Young to the Warriors

(Twitter/@KDTrey5)

Swaggy P is heading to the Bay.

After four seasons with the L.A. Lakers, Nick Young, one of the NBA’s most meme-able figures, has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors.

And of course, any time Swaggy P is involved, you know NBA Twitter is going to have jokes.

New teammate Kevin Durant was one of the first to welcome his new teammate with a reference to perhaps his most iconic moment in Los Angeles.



With JaVale McGee and now Swaggy P on the squad, the dynamic in the Golden State locker room is sure to be fun.





And of course, Twitter is already anticipating the NBA Finals match-up we so deserve.



Young himself reacted to the news on Instagram, and he seems pretty excited.


And let this be a lesson for everyone: the internet is forever.