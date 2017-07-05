Kevin Durant, rest of NBA Twitter, hilariously welcomes Nick Young to the Warriors

Swaggy P is heading to the Bay.
After four seasons with the L.A. Lakers, Nick Young, one of the NBA’s most meme-able figures, has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors.
And of course, any time Swaggy P is involved, you know NBA Twitter is going to have jokes.
New teammate Kevin Durant was one of the first to welcome his new teammate with a reference to perhaps his most iconic moment in Los Angeles.
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 5, 2017
KD: lets sign Nick Young just so I can do a viral tweet
Bob Myers: sure
— Pig Bumpkin (@bigpumpkin4real) July 5, 2017
With JaVale McGee and now Swaggy P on the squad, the dynamic in the Golden State locker room is sure to be fun.
Swaggy P and Javale McGee during Golden State garbage time is going to be MUST SEE TV, beloved.
— Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) July 5, 2017
Nick Young is officially a Warrior!
The dynamic duo. The Jeckyle and Hyde. The Nick and JaVale show is back pic.twitter.com/gFDuAFJQhA
— Spark ⚡️ Sports (@Spark_Sports_) July 5, 2017
swaggy p just got 5mil from the warriors to be the locker room dj & teach the squad how to dress better.
salute that man he deserves a ring
— ray p (@rayp_photos) July 5, 2017
NBA duos, ranked:
5. Parker/Duncan
4. Kobe/Shaq
3. Magic/Kareem
2. Jordan/Pippen
1. pic.twitter.com/IjjJH7EVFV
— Swaggy (MV)P (@World_Wide_Wob) July 5, 2017
And of course, Twitter is already anticipating the NBA Finals match-up we so deserve.
When Nick Young and JR Smith see each other in the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/yZIKmI6uL9
— NBA (@TheNBASoul) July 5, 2017
Thinking about the eventual JR Smith/Swaggy P shootout on Christmas and the Finals pic.twitter.com/iF2pL1b1UO
— Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) July 5, 2017
Young himself reacted to the news on Instagram, and he seems pretty excited.
Last year, they ain't even like The Bay
(via @NickSwagyPYoung) pic.twitter.com/GVvY0jcPQs
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 5, 2017
And let this be a lesson for everyone: the internet is forever.
Welcome to the Warriors, Nick Young! pic.twitter.com/6hBt13b9QK
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 5, 2017
