Kevin Durant, rest of NBA Twitter, hilariously welcomes Nick Young to the Warriors

Swaggy P is heading to the Bay.

After four seasons with the L.A. Lakers, Nick Young, one of the NBA’s most meme-able figures, has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors.

And of course, any time Swaggy P is involved, you know NBA Twitter is going to have jokes.

New teammate Kevin Durant was one of the first to welcome his new teammate with a reference to perhaps his most iconic moment in Los Angeles.





KD: lets sign Nick Young just so I can do a viral tweet

Bob Myers: sure — Pig Bumpkin (@bigpumpkin4real) July 5, 2017





With JaVale McGee and now Swaggy P on the squad, the dynamic in the Golden State locker room is sure to be fun.

Swaggy P and Javale McGee during Golden State garbage time is going to be MUST SEE TV, beloved. — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) July 5, 2017





Nick Young is officially a Warrior! The dynamic duo. The Jeckyle and Hyde. The Nick and JaVale show is back pic.twitter.com/gFDuAFJQhA — Spark ⚡️ Sports (@Spark_Sports_) July 5, 2017





swaggy p just got 5mil from the warriors to be the locker room dj & teach the squad how to dress better. salute that man he deserves a ring — ray p (@rayp_photos) July 5, 2017









And of course, Twitter is already anticipating the NBA Finals match-up we so deserve.

When Nick Young and JR Smith see each other in the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/yZIKmI6uL9 — NBA (@TheNBASoul) July 5, 2017





Thinking about the eventual JR Smith/Swaggy P shootout on Christmas and the Finals pic.twitter.com/iF2pL1b1UO — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) July 5, 2017





Young himself reacted to the news on Instagram, and he seems pretty excited.

Last year, they ain't even like The Bay

(via @NickSwagyPYoung) pic.twitter.com/GVvY0jcPQs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 5, 2017





And let this be a lesson for everyone: the internet is forever.

Welcome to the Warriors, Nick Young! pic.twitter.com/6hBt13b9QK — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 5, 2017



