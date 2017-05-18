The All-NBA Teams are out, and Paul George and Gordon Hayward can't be happy

The NBA released its All-NBA Teams on Thursday, and while the usual assortment of MVP-level good guys dot the rosters, much of the focus on the release surrounds the exclusion of Indiana Pacers four-time All-Star Paul George, and 2017 All-Star and Utah Jazz free agent-to-be Gordon Hayward.

Rather than merely triggering bonuses, or Wikipedia entry sidebar credits, All-NBA teams currently boast a feature that’s come under fire of late. Under the new collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and its players, inclusion on one of the three media-voted teams opens the door for All-NBA players to receive Designated Player status if the awardees are on their second contracts with their rookie teams. The status was designed to provide for greater financial incentive for young talent to with the incumbent teams, whether the ones that drafted them or the ones that traded for them while still on their rookie deals, even after great individual success.

In missing the squads, George won’t be eligible for a five-year extension with the Pacers, starting this summer, with his yearly salary equaling 35 percent of his team’s cap. The 2018 free agent could have signed a massive deal to stay in Indiana through 2023, and his All-NBA absence in spite of 23.7-point. 6.6-rebound averages and an All-Star appearance could cost him upward of $70 million, depending on how the final cap figures shake out.

With its hometown advantage reduced, Indiana might look to trade George rather than sit out his impending 2018 free agency — a 2018 All-NBA inclusion could trigger the same extension opportunities — which would be a franchise-altering decision made in a spring that has already seen team president Larry Bird walk away from lead-dog duties.

An exclusion for Hayward, an All-Star who averaged 21.9 points on 40 percent 3-point shooting while leading his Jazz to the second round of the postseason, also provides less financial incentive for his camp to stick in Utah beyond this summer. The Jazz can offer the free agent a five-year deal compared to other suitors’ four, but the bum votes cost Hayward the potential to make $50 million more as a member of the Jazz through 2022. He may decide to spend his prime on a team rife with cap space and a closer view of the championship — like, for example, the Boston Celtics.

The votes beyond that allowed for little surprise, as the typical mainstays dotted the list.

First Team

LeBron James, in what will likely be yet another MVP-less season, leads the top squad.

LeBron’s Cleveland Cavaliers struggled at times this year with team defense, finishing the season ranked No. 2 in the East behind Boston. But James still led the NBA in minutes at age 32 while averaging 26.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard battled James for MVP votes during what was yet another stellar all-around year, his best yet at 25.5 points in only 33.4 minutes per game.

View photos LeBron James, somehow, is just warming up. (Getty Images) More

James and Leonard remain standing, but it was Russell Westbrook and James Harden who battled for MVP attention throughout 2016-17. Prior to that award’s unveiling on June 26, the duo will have to settle for a role as teammates on the First Team: Harden at a league-leading 11.2 assists per game, with 29.1 points per contest and eight rebounds, while Westbrook turned in the first triple-double average since 1962, leading the league at 31.6 points per game with 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists a night.

Big man Anthony Davis missed the postseason yet again with his New Orleans Pelicans, but the 24-year old forward/center still earned the second All-NBA First Team appearance of his career after putting up a resounding 28 points, 12 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 1.3 steals and 2.1 assists per game for his 34-win crew.