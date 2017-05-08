NBA Social Rankings: Big Baller Brand shows everyone's true colors

Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. This week, Big Baller Brand drops some fire flip flops, Hassan Whiteside destroys some kids on a short hoop and some fans go viral. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:
1. Shaq
Hey @Lavarbigballer real big baller brands don39;t over charge kids for shoes. pic.twitter.com/N2U0VPXXyt- SHAQ (@SHAQ) May 4, 2017
The Big Hashtag (Big Content? Big Retweets?) made a giant splash after the ZO2’s were released online for a measly $495. You think two California legends can coexist if Lonzo goes to the Lakers?
I would never tweet something like that. I dont even use that emoji smiley face. Cmon B pic.twitter.com/EXmtej5qzn- Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) May 7, 2017
Way too much to break down here. The middle finger emoji, the fact that even has the receipts, the use of “b.” This is an unprecedented hacking defense.
3. Hassan Whiteside
.@youngwhiteside dominating pic.twitter.com/jIExjSoGIj- Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 6, 2017
No idea why this made me laugh so hard. The combination of the short rim and the terrorizing scream was too much, I suppose.
4. Mike Brown
Mike Brown says he won39;t be buying LaVar Ball39;s $500 signature LO239;s...or his $200 pair of flip flops pic.twitter.com/HZwhGchwBA- KNBR (@KNBR) May 5, 2017
Nearly as good as Shaq’s clapback was this moment, where Mike Brown seemed to struggle with the thought he’d get a question about a shoe worn by a player who’s not even in the league yet.
5. Spurs fan
Put this dude on the Spurs bench (GIF version) pic.twitter.com/djPvPvWpJ9- CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 6, 2017
You could only dream of having this perfect a celebration.
6. Raptors fans
The Cavs outscored the Raptors 61-40 after this (via r/nba) pic.twitter.com/7VZu2CbB8K- Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 6, 2017
As you can see, this didn’t seem to help Toronto at all.
Russell Westbrook is just like us!!!! pic.twitter.com/y8oU4q0yVB- Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) May 2, 2017
Genius!
May 7, 2017
Giant fan of this photo.
9. Metta World Peace
What does Reture mean? https://t.co/lmKq1dEJIq- Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) May 5, 2017
He shook up the basketball world by ranking Kobe ahead of MJ, and also shook the hell out of this dude.
10. Joel Embiid
Sometimes I ask myself "What39;s wrong with me?".... Haven39;t found the answers yet- Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 1, 2017
It’s funny because there is nothing wrong with you.
