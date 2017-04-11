NBA Playoff Picture: The East race is going down to the final day

WHAT MATTERED MOST

A subjective ranking of the results that mattered most to the playoff bracket.

1. Miami Heat 124, Cleveland Cavaliers 121 (OT)

This occasionally unwatchable game was the most important of the night by some distance, and our Dan Devine covered it in extensive detail because of it. Facing a Cavs team resting both LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in apparent disregard for the race for the No. 1 seed, the Heat came back from an 11-point deficit after three quarters to take a seven-point lead with 5:26 remaining in regulation. The Cavs came back to force overtime behind a strong performance from Deron Williams (35 points on 15-of-25 FG, nine assists, seven rebounds), but the Heat got out to a strong start in the extra period and held on through two separate four-point plays to avoid elimination from the playoffs.

The big takeaway from this result is that the Heat will have a chance to make the postseason on the regular season’s final day after an 11-30 start. That’s an impressive accomplishment in itself for a team that many had tabbed for months of tanking midway through the season. Erik Spoelstra figures to get some serious Coach of the Year consideration, and the entire organization should be proud of itself.

Unfortunately, their chances of nabbing one of the East’s last two playoff spots are fairly low. The Heat host the Washington Wizards in Wednesday’s season finale, which is a tough game that could get easier if the No. 4 seed decides to rest key players with nothing at stake. The Heat have to win to have a chance at the postseason, but even then they will need help to get there.

The Indiana Pacers currently sit a game ahead of them in the standings, and would drop behind Miami in a tiebreaker if they finish the season with identical records. But the Pacers host the Atlanta Hawks (a team with its own seed at stake) and can clinch the No. 7 seed with nothing but its own victory.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls won their season series against the Heat and can clinch a playoff berth with a home win over the NBA-worst Brooklyn Nets. The good news for Miami is that Chicago already lost to Brooklyn on Saturday and has not earned anyone’s trust.

The loss is a downer for the Cavs, but the fact that LeBron and Kyrie didn’t play just three days after head coach Tyronn Lue said everyone would suit up until they’d clinched the No. 1 seed suggests the defending champions aren’t too worried about finishing second to the Celtics. Nevertheless, Cleveland now sits a game behind the Celtics and can only finish first if they beat the visiting Toronto Raptors (locked in at No. 3) and Boston defeats the visiting Milwaukee Bucks (fighting for their seed) on Wednesday. Don’t be surprised if the Raptors rest a number of players to heighten their chances of avoiding the Cavs in the second round.

2. Boston Celtics 114, Brooklyn Nets 105

A scant five days ago, we were writing obituaries for the Celtics’ chances of topping the East after watching LeBron James dismantle them in their own gym. But then the Cavs became allergic to fourth quarters against the Hawks, and decided to rest their top dudes, and all of a sudden, Boston’s back in the driver’s seat in the race for the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage throughout the Eastern playoffs.

The C’s did their part on Monday, sprinting out to a 28-13 first-quarter lead over the admirably scrappy Nets and keeping them at arm’s length for the rest of the contest, leading by as many as 27 points on the way to their 11th win in their last 15 games. All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas once again ignited Boston’s offense, scoring 27 points on 10-for-21 shooting with four rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes of work:

Boston improved to 52-29, moving a full game ahead of the Cavs for the East’s No. 1 seed. As complicated as the math gets lower down in the Eastern bracket, things are now bone simple for Brad Stevens’ crew: beat the Bucks on Wednesday and you’ve got the top spot.

Even if the Celtics lose, they can still land No. 1, so long as Cleveland loses to the Raptors. If the C’s lose and the Cavs win, though, they both finish at 51-31, and since Cleveland owns the head-to-head tiebreaker, the Cavs would finish atop the conference once again.