NBA players: they're just like us (in that they too are bad at voting for All-Stars)

Over the years, a number of NBA players have been loud and clear in expressing their belief that media members shouldn’t really be tasked with voting for stuff like year-end awards and All-NBA teams, because they don’t think we know much about, well, anything. And when the NBA decided to switch up the All-Star voting system this year, halving fans’ influence in selecting All-Star starters and instituting both player and media balloting with each accounting for one-quarter of the final tally, some players, like the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving, reiterated their opposition to media voting.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Basketball contest now | Free NBA Yahoo Cup entry]

“It is what it is, honestly,” Irving told reporters. “I guess they’re trying to fix the deserving factor, maybe. Leaving it up to the players, that’s good, as well. Leaving it up to the fans, that’s good, as well. But the other 25 percent, I think they need to throw out.”

And that was fine! The point is end up with either the players most deserving of recognition halfway through the season, the players who will provide the most entertainment for the fans or, ideally, both. If the players can do a better job of getting us there, then hey, why not, right?

In practice, though, the players’ first trip to the polls suggested that they’re about as bad at voting for the best and brightest as the rest of us.

Among the eye-popping votes cast by the 324 players who submitted ballots — and, again, remember this was to pick who should start the All-Star Game, not just appear in it:

• Players who haven’t played a single game this season, whether due to injury or being buried on their team’s bench, like Mo Williams, Ben Simmons, Khris Middleton, Brice Johnson and Quincy Pondexter;

• Players who have logged fewer than 100 total NBA minutes this season, like Michael Gbinije, Georgios Papagiannis, Bryn Forbes, Daniel Ochefu, Pierre Jackson, Rakeem Christmas, Thon Maker, Marshall Plumlee, Daniel Ochefu, Adreian Payne, Mike Miller, John Lucas III and Quincy Acy; and

• Players who have gotten more significant spin, but who, um, don’t exactly fit the All-Star mold, like, Ben McLemore, Isaiah Whitehead, Jerian Grant, Jordan McRae, Jarell Martin, Alan Anderson, Matthew Dellavedova, Tomas Satoransky, Cameron Payne and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.

[Newsletter: Get 5 great stories from the Yahoo Sports blogs in your inbox every morning!]

There were lots of people who chose not to vote for very productive MVPs:

There were 128 players who didn't vote for LeBron James on their All-Star ballot. Also, 154 players left Kevin Durant off their ballot. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) January 20, 2017





Stephen Curry received only 63 All-Star votes from players. The NBA says that 324 players participated in voting. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) January 20, 2017





… and lots of people who got only one vote, leading some to wonder just how many took full advantage of the right to vote for themselves:

My favorite part of the NBA All-Star voting: the players that voted for themselves … err… players that got one player vote! pic.twitter.com/euBCdae9Hj — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) January 20, 2017





One problem with NBA player vote-you might have seen a potential all star caliber candidate once (or never) before the ballots count… — Brent Barry (@Barryathree) January 20, 2017





@Barryathree also voting for yourself — Paul Flannery (@Pflanns) January 20, 2017





… or, as SB Nation’s Tom Ziller suggests, maybe just for one another:

I actually don’t think most of those players who have one vote actually voted for themselves. I think teammates and friends are making joke votes. In fact, I’m guessing that either a majority of players included at least one joke vote on their ballot or like a third of the ballots were total joke ballots. Odds are some guys decided to just vote for their team’s starting five, or their team’s bench mob, or their team’s rookies and fringe players, or guys that went to the same college or are from the same part of the country.

Whichever explanation you favor, we seem to be quite a ways away from players bringing the full mastery of their profession to bear on the ballot, as Sports Illustrated’s Ben Golliver notes:

NBA players cast at least one vote for 283 different players. Remember, they’re voting for All-Star starters, the five most deserving players from each conference. So that’s 283 candidates for 10 spots. From that group, 98 different players received one and only one vote.

Read More