NBA players react to Russell Westbrook's historic triple-double and game-winning shot

Not only did Russell Westbrook set a new triple-double mark on Sunday, he sank a 35-footer in the waning seconds against the Denver Nuggets to win the game. He finished with 50 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, and the rest of the NBA was certainly watching:
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) April 10, 2017
Russ MVP bro. ????
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 9, 2017
History made @russwest44!! Unbelievable season so far brother. 42 triple doubles…AND THE GAME WINNER HAHA!!! Wow. #WhyNot #42 #Day1 #Ern
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 9, 2017
Congrats to the Brodie @russwest44 on setting the record!!! #WhyNot #42 #StriveForGreatness????
— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 9, 2017
Wow …..
— Shelvin Mack (@ShelvinMack) April 9, 2017
Wow!
— Ian Clark (@IanClark) April 9, 2017
Man just give him the MVP
— Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) April 9, 2017
Whoaaaa https://t.co/Rgvd68aV37
— Brandon Jennings (@brandonjennings) April 9, 2017
Wow!!!! M-V-P @russwest44 @okcthunder #WhyNot #42
— Norris Cole II (@pg30_Cole) April 9, 2017
The opposing team was less excited, though:
Stunned.
Thunder 106 – #Nuggets 105 pic.twitter.com/j76q9Tv6rC
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 9, 2017
331