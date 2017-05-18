What All-NBA honors mean for some of the league's biggest stars

Steph Curry met the criteria for the Designated Player Veteran Contract last year when he earned All-NBA honors and league MVP for a second consecutive season. (AP)

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks at the financial implications of the Designated Player Veteran Extension and the Designated Player Veteran Contract, and how they relate to players who earn All-NBA honors.

Part of the goal of the new collective bargaining agreement was to monetarily incentivize players to remain with their teams.

One of the new rules that will be introduced in July is the designated player veteran extension.

The DPVE rewards players with a six-year contract (including their current deal) who meet certain criteria with an extension that can reflect up to 35 percent of the salary cap.

The criteria for a player to become eligible:

• No change of teams unless it occurred during a player’s first four seasons.

• One or two seasons remaining on contract.

• Seven or eight years of service.

• Player must reach third anniversary of current contract.

• Meet one of these standards:

a. Named All-NBA or Defensive Player of the Year the preceding season or two seasons during the immediately preceding three seasons.

b. Named MVP during one of the preceding three seasons.

Here’s a look at players who are eligible for the DPVE (or designated player veteran contract in some cases) in the summer of 2017 and ’18, and the players who could become eligible next summer based off a strong 2017-18 season.

ELIGIBLE THIS SUMMER

Russell Westbrook

Earning All-NBA this season had no bearing on Westbrook when it comes to the DPVE.

Though Westbrook agreed to a renegotiation last summer, the NBA grandfathered his eligibility.

An All-NBA player the previous two seasons, Westbrook became eligible once the new CBA was signed in January.

Westbrook is eligible this summer to sign a five-year, $207 million extension that begins in 2018-19 with a starting salary of $35.7 million.

James Harden

Harden agreed to a renegotiation last summer and was also grandfathered into DPVE eligibility.

Harden cemented the criteria after earning All-NBA honors Thursday.

Because Harden is under contract for another two seasons, the most years he could add are four.

Harden can sign a four-year extension worth $168 million that begins in 2019-20 at a starting salary of $37.5 million.

James Harden earned All-NBA honors Thursday. (AP) More

Steph Curry

Curry, a free agent this summer, is eligible for the designated player veteran Contract.

Curry met the criteria last year when he earned All-NBA honors and league MVP for a second consecutive season.

Curry can sign a five-year, $205 million contract with the Warriors at a starting salary of $35.4 million for 2017-18.

Curry would risk losing $75 million by entertaining offers from other teams.

John Wall

All-NBA honors have Wall DPVE-eligible.

Wall, under contract for the next two seasons, is eligible to sign a four-year $168 million extension this summer.

The first year of the extension is worth $37.5 million and would start in 2019-20.

ELIGIBLE IN JULY 2018

Kawhi Leonard

All-NBA honors in consecutive seasons make Leonard eligible next summer.

Leonard will have to wait until then because he is one year short of reaching seven years of service.

Leonard, under contract with San Antonio through 2018-19 (player option in 2019-20), can sign a five-year extension next summer worth $217 million.

The first-year salary of $37.5 million would start in 2019-20.

STUCK IN LIMBO

Paul George

Falling short of All-NBA honors puts George and the Pacers in a holding pattern.

Likely to opt out of his contract next summer, George would be eligible to sign the DPVC if he were to earn All-NBA honors in 2017-18.

However, to do so George would have to opt in to his contract or sign a new deal.

The total salary of a new contract would be $207 million with a starting salary of $35.7 million.

Read More