NBA Free Agency Shopping Lists: Southeast Division

Free agency is a complicated time full of misdirection, brief opportunities and a whole lot of persuasion. We’ve put together these shopping lists to ensure every team stays on track.

Atlanta Hawks

2016-17 record: 43-39, eliminated in the first round

Unrestricted free agents: Paul Millsap, Ersan Ilyasova, Thabo Sefolosha, Kris Humphries, Jose Calderon

Restricted free agents: Tim Hardaway Jr., Mike Muscala

Millsap is testing the free-agent market, and with every other member of the 2015 starting five that won 60 games together now gone, the 32-year-old may pursue greener NBA pastures, too. Atlanta might as well have posted an “under construction” sign outside Philips Arena after trading Dwight Howard for some Charlotte Hornets debris last week, so the Hawks aren’t really hard-selling Millsap.

(Ironically, the Hawks quite literally revealed plans for a Philips Arena renovation on Wednesday.)

If Millsap walks, there’s not much sense in Atlanta making any serious commitments to veterans Ilyasova, Sefolosha, Humphries and Calderon. In which case, the Hawks will have money to spend in free agency, but the problem is finding big-name talents who will commit to a team that has almost half its salary cap tied up in Kent Bazemore, Dennis Schroder and Miles Plumlee stock through 2020.

After a banner year, Hardaway will receive significant offers in restricted free agency, and Muscala will have suitors to a lesser degree, so the Hawks must decide whether either is worth adding long-term to an already overpaid young core. Sans Millsap, this group is headed for the lottery, and new GM Travis Schlenk would be best suited filling out the roster with short-term deals and a flier or two on still-young free agents with high upside, maintaining cap flexibility and collecting pingpong balls.

Charlotte Hornets

2016-17 record: 36-46

Unrestricted free agents: Ramon Sessions, Brian Roberts

Restricted free agents: Christian Wood

With Howard’s $23.5 million salary added to a swarm of Hornets making between $12-24 million for the next two seasons — Nic Batum, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Marvin Williams, Cody Zeller and Kemba Walker (who, believe it or not, is the lowest-paid member of that sextet) — Charlotte also enters free agency over the salary cap. So, owner Michael Jordan and GM Rich Cho will do their best to recruit reclamation projects with non-taxpayer mid-level and bi-annual exceptions and minimum contracts.

The addition of Howard means Charlotte will more than likely continue its tradition of making the playoffs (and being eliminated in the first round) every other year since 2013. Jeremy Lamb is under contract for this year and next, and recent first-round picks Frank Kaminsky and Malik Monk are under the Hornets’ control moving forward. Their core is set, for better or worse, so they can take free agents Sessions, Roberts and Wood or leave them. None of that trio contributed much to last year’s roster.

Depth at any position isn’t as much of an issue as top-end talent, but the Hornets could use help behind Walker and on the wings. Charlotte has had mixed success with journeymen Al Jefferson, Lance Stephenson, Jeremy Lin and Roy Hibbert in free agency over the years, and Jordan has a certain allure for veteran players looking to resurrect their value. How many they hit on this season will determine how frisky they are as a road playoff seed, but best not to commit long-term to anyone else.

View photos Dion Waiters raised his profile this past season. (AP) More

Miami Heat

2016-17 record: 41-41

Unrestricted free agents: Udonis Haslem, Luke Babbit, James Johnson, Dion Waiters, Willie Reed

Restricted free agents: None

With Chris Bosh off the books, Pat Riley has max cap space in Miami, and that’s generally a dangerous proposition for the NBA. The Heat will primarily compete with the Celtics in trying to lure Gordon Hayward and Blake Griffin from the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively, selling South Beach and a chance to vie in the East to every big-name player looking for a change this summer.

