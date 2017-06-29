NBA Free Agency Shopping Lists: Pacific Division

Free agency is a complicated time full of misdirection, brief opportunities, and a whole lot of persuasion. We’ve put together these shopping lists to ensure every team stays on track.

Golden State Warriors

2016-17 record: 67-15, NBA champions

Unrestricted free agents: Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, Zaza Pachulia, David West, JaVale McGee, Ian Clark, Matt Barnes

Restricted free agents: James Michael McAdoo

What do you get for the team that has everything? In this case, as many of its existing players as possible. Curry and Durant are not serious threats to leave, and it would not be a surprise if the Warriors and their two leading superstars announce new deals several hours into July. Neither is going anywhere.

However, the terms of those contracts will determine their ability to bring back their two most important reserves — Iguodala and Livingston. If the Warriors keep those two, they’re overwhelming favorites to win the title. They’re still that if Iguodala and Livingston leave, but gaps will begin to form.

Everyone else is probably going to leave, unless vets Pachulia and West decide the chase for a second title is worth accepting another year with a below-market salary. McGee, Clark, and McAdoo are likely to chase big money deals, as they should, and Barnes is going to take whatever contract he can get wherever he can get it.

In short, then, the Warriors will have to bring in most of or all of a new bench, much like they did after adding Durant last summer. This course is the (not very dark) dark side of employing four All-NBA talents — almost every other player is going to come in on a one-year deal in the hope of winning a title. There are worse situations to be in.

Yet, if the Warriors really don’t have that much at stake, it’s worth noting that they would lose a lot if Iguodala and Livingston prove too expensive. The former’s status as 2015 Finals MVP and key cog of the Hamptons Five lineup is well known, but Livingston is often just as important to maintaining Golden State’s peerless defensive versatility and wealth of scoring options.

It’s unlikely that Executive of the Year Bob Myers can bring in cheap replacements who approximate their contributions. A 2017-18 season without them will require Curry, Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green to take on more responsibilities. They’re certainly capable of shouldering that load, but tearing through the rest of the league as they did this postseason seems like a tall order.

Los Angeles Lakers

2016-17 record: 26-56

Unrestricted free agents: Nick Young, Metta World Peace, Thomas Robinson, Tyler Ennis

Restricted free agents: None

The Lakers are unlikely to be major players in the free-agent market, because their future is tied to their ability to bring Paul George to Staples Center. If they’re able to engineer a trade, then George will soak up the cap space opened up in last week’s trade with the Brooklyn Nets and look to rebuild the Lakers brand ahead of next summer’s potential offseason bonanza.

If George goes elsewhere, then the Lakers will probably look for short-term fixes and hope they can bring in PG-13 and another star when Brook Lopez comes off the books next year. Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka are looking for bona fide stars and won’t ink the likes of Timofey Mozgov and Luol Deng to long-term contracts on the first day of free agency. They’re going to wait out the market and see what transpires on the George front before making any big moves.

Whatever happens, though, they’re going to have to sign a fair number of players to fill out the backcourt. As of now, Jordan Clarkson and Lonzo Ball are the only true guards on the roster. Even the best versions of both players do not add up to anything like a high-level backcourt, and it’s hard to say Ball can develop as hoped if he doesn’t have a steady shooting guard next to him. The Lakers will have to look for such a player at some point this offseason, whether in early July or later.

