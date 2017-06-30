NBA Free Agency Shopping Lists: Atlantic Division

Free agency is a complicated time full of misdirection, brief opportunities, and a whole lot of persuasion. We’ve put together these shopping lists to ensure every team stays on track.

Boston Celtics

2016-17 record: 53-29, eliminated in the conference finals

Unrestricted free agents: Jonas Jerebko, Amir Johnson, Gerald Green, James Young

Restricted free agents: Kelly Olynyk

The Celtics are cruising into July with big dreams, and unlike many other teams that enter free agency with far-fetched visions of wooing multiple stars, Boston’s are realistic. Plan 1A: Sign Gordon Hayward, then trade for Paul George, in that order. Plan 1B, maybe: Sign Blake Griffin, then swoop in for George. The latter actually might make more sense fit-wise, but, if reports and rumors are to be believed, the Celtics have had their sights set on Hayward for a while, and he appears to be their first choice. He’ll talk shop with Boston this weekend, sandwiched in between meetings with Miami and Utah.

The plans sound wonderful in theory. But there are plenty of potential hiccups. The wait for Hayward will be excruciating. If he does indeed opt for a reunion with Brad Stevens, Boston will then have to clear cap space to fit his presumed max contract under the salary cap — something that became a bit more difficult when the NBA slashed its cap projection from $101 million to $99 million. Even if the Celtics renounce all five of their free agents and waive Tyler Zeller, they may be squeezed on max room. That means they may have to part ways with even more assets to fit Hayward into cap space.

Then, after what could be a lengthy (by NBA free agency standards) wait, they’ll have to hope George is still available. Indiana has been talking to other PG-13 suitors, and may not be comfortable turning down other enticing deals to hold out for Boston’s package. After all, what if Hayward goes elsewhere?

If he does, and if Griffin lands elsewhere, shelling out for what could be a one-year rental for George makes significantly less sense for Boston. If Danny Ainge strikes out, he could — and probably should — hold on to his valuable assets, maintain flexibility, and build for three or four years down the road.

If everything goes right, the Celtics will add Hayward and George to a core of Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and whoever doesn’t get flipped to pave way for two All-Stars. They could then add an athletic big man with their mid-level exception, and gear up to battle the Cleveland Cavaliers for East supremacy. But a lot of contingencies must be in place if the Hayward-George pursuit doesn’t go to plan.

Brooklyn Nets

2016-17 record: 20-62

Unrestricted free agents: Randy Foye, K.J. McDaniels (Nets will reportedly decline team option)

Restricted free agents: None

The Nets are still struggling for breath under the oppressive weight of the 2013 Kevin Garnett-Paul Pierce trade, but the wheezing is gradually turning into deeper intakes and outtakes. Brooklyn now has a centerpiece — or at least a building block — for its rebuild in D’Angelo Russell. It has a semblance of stability and direction. But it still has a striking dearth of talent, and no chance of contending within the next few years. That means the Nets should look to make one of two moves.

First, they could snoop around for trade partners looking to offload big contracts, just like they did with the Lakers and Timofey Mozgov in the Russell deal. With plenty of cap room, the Nets can afford to take on dead weight if it means also acquiring future first-round picks or talented youngsters.

Second, they could throw money at restricted free agents coming off their rookie deals to try and pry any away from their incumbent teams. Targeting established stars is unrealistic, and targeting aging veterans is useless, but targeting a 24- or 25-year-old who can develop along with Russell meshes with Brooklyn’s timeline. Otto Porter, Nerlens Noel and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope should be at the top of their list. If those big-money offers get matched, GM Sean Marks could turn to guys like Tim Hardaway Jr. or Kelly Olynyk.

