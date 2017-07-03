NBA Free Agency Roundup: Paul Millsap strikes gold and the Raptors run it back

After a comparatively quiet Saturday, the opening weekend of the NBA’s 2017 free agency period wrapped up Sunday with a bang. Three of The Vertical’s top seven free agents reached new deals, with a pair of Eastern stars staying put and another heading out west to continue that conference’s ongoing arms race.

There were several smaller deals locked up, too, plus plenty of rumblings about where some of the remaining notable names on the market might settle in the days ahead.

Let’s sort through it all, beginning with the grades:

GRADING SUNDAY’S DEALS

View photos Paul Millsap hears Colorado is lovely this time of year. (Getty) More

Paul Millsap signs with the Nuggets: Last summer, many fans were surprised to find the Denver Nuggets on the list of teams to land a free-agent meeting with All-Star shooting guard Dwyane Wade. He wound up signing with the Bulls, but later raved about how impressed he was with his recruitment by Denver’s front office and coaching staff.

“Those guys, I was sold on them, those individuals, great individuals,” Wade told The Denver Post. “They made it a lot tougher than people think, just from the standpoint of when you get into free agency, it’s all about how comfortable someone can make you feel. It’s about the picture they paint for you about the what’s the possibility of how the team can look with you inside of that team.”

Nuggets brass must have painted a masterpiece on Sunday. Afer swinging and missing on Wade, after coming up short in rumored trade-deadline and draft-night deals for the likes of Paul George and Kevin Love, this time, they got their man, agreeing to terms on a three-year, $90 million deal with All-Star power forward Paul Millsap.

Millsap fits the bill of exactly what Denver’s been looking for at the four spot next to rising star center Nikola Jokic. From our Northwest Division free agency shopping list:

[Kevin] Love’s a name that sticks because Denver needs to figure out what it’s doing at power forward. Jokic firmly established himself as the Nuggets’ center of the future — this is why [Jusuf] Nurkic is now in Portland, instead of being unhappy next to Malone on the bench — but Denver hasn’t yet found the right sort of fit at the four next to their super-skilled but somewhat slow-footed and ground-bound playmaker. A defensively versatile type who doesn’t demand No. 1 option touches would be wonderful.

Enter Millsap, a player the Nuggets had reportedly targeted last year with a package centered on draft picks and forward Kenneth Faried, but who now comes aboard at the cost of nothing but money. (A lot of money, to be fair.)

On the defensive end, the 6-foot-8, 245-pounder has the heft to bang bodies down low, active hands to contest shots and dart into passing lanes to create deflections and snag steals, and still enough lateral quickness at age 32 to hold up when switching screens on the perimeter and guarding in space. He’s an incredibly smart defender who always seems to be in the right spot, ranking sixth among all qualifying power forwards in ESPN’s Defensive Real Plus-Minus metric last year and acting as one of the linchpins of a Hawks defense that ranked among the NBA’s half-dozen stingiest in each of the past three years. He’ll immediately be the best defender on the Nuggets, and man, could they use the help. Only the Los Angeles Lakers gave up more points per possession than Denver last season.

The Nuggets did, however, boast the NBA’s fifth-most-efficient offense — No. 1 with a bullet after Jokic re-entered the starting lineup in mid-December — and Millsap ought to help there, too. He moves without the ball, he’s a willing screener, and he won’t bog down Denver’s motion offense with isolation play. He’s not quite a stretch four, having shot better than league-average from 3-point range just once in his career (and less than 32 percent in the last two seasons in Atlanta). But he’s a credible threat on the perimeter who can drive to the basket, create off the bounce and make plays for others, having averaged a career-high 3.7 assists per game last season to go with his 18.1 points and 7.7 rebounds. Millsap brings experience working with a talented center with touch from his years alongside Al Horford in Atlanta; he won’t take the ball out of Jokic’s hands, but when it comes to him, he can make something happen with it.