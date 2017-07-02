NBA Free Agency Roundup: The top deals and rumors from the first full day

The first full day of NBA free agency was … actually quite uneventful. The madness of Friday afternoon and evening gave way to the calm before the second storm. Saturday was full of meetings and discussions, teams trying to wade through the market, players and agents trying to gauge and leverage interest.

But there were plenty of smaller deals agreed upon during the day, one lucrative contract settled early in the morning, and another big piece of news late at night. There were also plenty of rumblings that could affect the league’s landscape on Sunday and Monday, and thus there is plenty to sort through in our second nightly roundup of the free agency period.

We begin with the grades:

GRADING SATURDAY’S DEALS

Andre Iguodala re-signs with the Warriors: Iguodala spent the first 24 hours of free agency toying with Golden State. He reportedly met with the Spurs, Kings and Rockets early Saturday, then cancelled the rest of his meetings and took Houston’s offer with him to the Bay. The Warriors had little choice but to give Iguodala what he wanted, and that ended up being a three-year, $48 million deal to stay with the reigning champs. Iguodala hilariously broke the news himself in the third person:

Sources close to Andre Iguodala reporting agreed to terms to return to the bay…. — Andre Iguodala (@andre) July 2, 2017





Owner Joe Lacob reportedly wavered because of the heft of the luxury tax hit he and the franchise will take in coming years, especially as repeat taxpayer penalties potentially kick in down the line. But the Warriors are immensely profitable, and will continue to be so as long as they are competing for, and likely winning, championships.

Iguodala, at 33, has reached the downward slope of his career parabola, but his value to Golden State is higher than that of any realistic replacement. It therefore always seemed likely that Golden State would cede to Iguodala’s demands, despite reports that he seriously considered leaving. In the end, he decided to keep the Dubs’ core intact. The Warriors remain heavy favorites for the 2018 NBA title.

Golden State Grade: B+

Jrue Holiday re-signs with the Pelicans: New Orleans had back itself into a no-win situation and, well, it didn’t win. It gave a middle-of-the-road point guard a five-year contract that includes $126 million guaranteed, with the total sum potentially rising to a whopping $150 million based on incentives. The deal pushes the Pelicans’ payroll up to around $115 million for 2017-18 with DeMarcus Cousins on the final year of his (relatively cheap) deal. And remember, this team might not even be any good! They weren’t last year. And now they’re more or less locked into the current roster. It can’t change; something else will have to if this Holiday deal is to ultimately make any long-term sense.

New Orleans Grade: D

P.J. Tucker signs with the Rockets: Houston swiped Tucker away from the Toronto Raptors with its mid-level exception, and in doing so added the ideal piece to complement a James Harden-Chris Paul backcourt. Tucker is limited offensively, but is a rugged, tenacious defender, and will be Houston’s top stopper on the wing. The terms are reasonable: Four years, $32 million. The fit is outstanding. The Rockets look more and more dangerous by the day.

Houston Grade: A-

J.J. Redick signs with the Sixers: The Sixers needed a shooter; Redick is one of the best in league history. The Sixers needed veteran leadership; Redick has over a decade of NBA experience. The Sixers had ample cap space; Redick wanted a payday. The Sixers only wanted to hand out one-year deals; in the end, Redick was OK with that, and agreed to a $23 million contract to spend 2017-18 in Philly. The fit, both on the court and off it, was simply too perfect.

Philadelphia Grade: A-

Amir Johnson signs with the Sixers: Hours after securing Redick, Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo secured his second and likely final free agent of the summer. Johnson will head to Philly on a one-year, $11 million deal to add another veteran presence and frontcourt depth. The interesting note here is that the Sixers reportedly floated the idea of a sign-and-trade for Johnson that would have involved Jahlil Okafor. With Johnson on board, it seems increasingly likely that Okafor will be dealt. If he’s not, there might not be any room in the rotation.