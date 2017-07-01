NBA Free Agency Roundup: Grading the George trade, the Griffin signing and more

NBA free agency is upon us. And, just a few hours in, it is already absolutely insane. Heck, even before it officially began, it was off the rails. Earth-shaking trades have gone down. Rumors are flying. Meetings are happening. Tampering has undoubtedly occurred, and has been customarily ignored. Some agreements are in place. Others are close.

To help you keep track of it all, we’ll be documenting and analyzing the biggest stories of each day until the chaos subsides. We’ll have everything from the Paul George trades to the Cristiano Felicio signings, from the Blake Griffin contract to the latest J.J. Redick reports, and much, much more. And we’ll dole out quick-hitting analysis and grades on all the significant moves.

Here’s what occurred on Friday night, which bled into Saturday morning and into the official opening of free agency’s doors:

GRADING FRIDAY’S DEALS

Pacers trade Paul George to Thunder: This was stunning. Completely stunning. And it’s a coup for Sam Presti and Oklahoma City. At best, a modest package of Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis yields a dynamic duo of Paul George and Russell Westbrook for years to come. At worst, George walks after next season, and it turns into a cheeky, even if expensive, salary dump — Oladipo is in the first year of a four-year, $84 million contract; he makes more than George.

From Indy’s perspective, it’s puzzling. Completely puzzling. Surely the Pacers had better offers on the table, or had had better offers tossed their way in the past. At the very least, they could have held out for a more enticing package from Boston in a week. If, as some have suggested, Indiana took a lesser package to get George out of the Eastern Conference, that is mind-numbingly stupid.

Oklahoma City grade: B+ Indiana Grade: D-

Blake Griffin re-signs with Clippers: Griffin had meetings scheduled with the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets. He planned to explore his options. Then he reportedly walked down memory lane, “into a Blake Griffin museum.” When he exited his conference with Doc Rivers, Jerry West and Clippers brass, he cancelled the other meetings and signed with L.A. for five years and $173 million.

That’s right: the Clippers gave a five-year max contract to a player who hasn’t played 70 games in a season since 2013-14, and who hasn’t been an All-Star since 2014-15. Griffin is a top-15 player in the NBA when healthy, and maybe he burgeons into more now that he’s out from under Chris Paul’s shadow. But the numbers don’t necessarily back up that line of thinking, nor does his injury history.

Blake Griffin got a fifth year and the max from the Clippers. (Getty) More

The Clippers, in the end, had to do this to stay relevant. But that doesn’t mean it’s a smart basketball move. Nor does it vault the Clippers into contention for anything more than a second-round playoff exit.

Clippers grade: C+

Steph Curry re-signs with Warriors: As expected, the Golden State Warriors gave Curry the “super-max” Designated Veteran Player Extension — five years, $201 million. He’s now the highest-paid NBA player ever, and he has the highest annual salary in the history of major American professional sports.

Warriors grade: A+ Curry grade: A+

Wolves trade Ricky Rubio to Jazz: At the 11th hour, the Utah Jazz, seemingly resigned to losing starting point guard George Hill, took Rubio into their soon-to-expire cap space at the price of a lottery-protected 2018 first-round draft pick. The Minnesota Timberwolves, who have been looking to move its Spanish point guard for some time, got the pick, plus more cap room to spend on Rubio’s replacement (whom they locked down in the early moments of free agency on Saturday morning).

The value of the deal for both sides depends (or depended) on subsequent moves. If Rubio is enough to lure Gordon Hayward back to Utah, this is an A+. If not, it’s a C at best. The Wolves needed to find a significant upgrade, such as Toronto Raptors All-Star Kyle Lowry, if the trade was to ultimately pay off for them. They didn’t get Lowry.