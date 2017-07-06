NBA Free Agency Roundup: Dion Waiters gets paid, Nick Young goes ring-chasing

After a whirlwind Independence Day in the wild world of NBA free agency, storms dissipated and things calmed down on Wednesday, the fifth day since the market opened and the last before players can begin to officially sign contracts.

There were just three signings, and two of them were re-signings. We’ll grade all three, plus a separate fourth move, below. But Day 5 of free agency was dominated by rumors and rumblings, primarily surround the Boston Celtics, the Gordon Hayward aftermath, and the Los Angeles Clippers. We’ll also sort through those.

Let’s get to it:

GRADING WEDNESDAY’S DEALS

Dion Waiters is re-signing with the Heat: And he’ll be getting paid $52 million over four years, which is quite the vote of confidence for a player who, at this time last year, even in a cap-spike-enhanced market, was worth $2.9 million on a one-year deal, with a player option for a second. But it’s not like Waiters didn’t earn the payday; he had the best year of his career, scoring 15.8 points per game on 39.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Our Dan Devine eloquently summed up Miami’s decision to pay Waiters, and the risks and possible benefits that come with it:

The concern, if you’re a Heat fan, is that you saw the best of Waiters because he was motivated by the push for a new contract; that the career-best 39.5 percent mark from long distance was an outlier for a player who’d shot 34.2 percent from deep through his first four seasons; and that a four-year guarantee could lead the Philly native to ease up. By making the commitment, [Pat] Riley’s wagering that what Waiters produced last year in a stable environment and a steady role was his new normal; that at age 25, his best is yet to come; and that we’ll come to look at $13 million a season as a bargain for the prime years of a tough, versatile, gifted creator and complementary playmaker with limitless confidence and a willingness to take the big shot and live with the result. They’re betting on Dion this summer like Dion bet on himself last summer. If they get the same return on investment, the Heat could be back in the playoffs next spring … which would be somewhat unfortunate for those of us who enjoyed Dion doing damn articles, but an awful lot of fun all the same.

Miami Grade: B-

Nick Young is headed to Golden State: The Warriors used their mid-level exception to lure Swaggy P to the Bay Area with a one-year, $5.2 million offer, but more so lured him with the chance to compete for, and probably win, a championship. Draymond Green and Kevin Durant were part of the recruiting efforts. Young reportedly turned down more money and playing time elsewhere to join the defending champs.

The deal is a win-win for both parties. Young will absorb the Warriors’ culture, and will finally get the chance to play on a big playoff stage (he has participated in just three playoff series over his 10-year career). The Warriors get yet another shooter off the bench who should thrive. Young’s performance has fluctuated wildly throughout his career, so this isn’t a slam dunk of a signing, but it has all the makings of one that will ultimately prove successful.

Golden State Grade: B+

Andre Roberson will re-sign with Oklahoma City: Roberson was a restricted free agent, and was viewed as a lock to return to OKC. So he didn’t even bother signing an offer sheet elsewhere; he re-upped with the Thunder for three years and $30 million, an excellent price for one of the very best wing defenders in the league. Interestingly, Roberson preferred not to add a fourth year to the deal, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He, like Dion Waiters did last summer, is betting on himself.

Roberson’s offensive shortcomings were magnified in the playoffs, and by Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni’s decision to intentionally foul him. But a team with Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Steven Adams can afford to sacrifice some supplementary offensive firepower for a defensive stalwart.

Oklahoma City Grade: A

The Pacers waived Monta Ellis: They’ll reportedly use the stretch provision to pay Ellis’ $11.2 million salary over five years at $2.2 million per season rather than take the full cap hit in 2017-18. Interestingly — and fortunately for Indiana — Ellis’ 2018-19 player option, which he likely would have opted in to, essentially evaporates as part of this move. So the stretch provision recognizes the contract as a two-year deal, but Indiana only has to pay one year of it.