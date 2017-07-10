NBA free agency 2018: The top point guards who could hit the market

The first week of NBA free agency in 2017 was insane. Mad. Dizzying. Crazy. Right?

It’s been OK. But it’s nothing compared to what we could have on our hands in 2018.

With the majority of notable 2017 free agents off the board, it’s time to peek ahead to the NBA free agent class of 2018, which could be full of stars and superstars alike. Some will be expected to return to their incumbent teams, or opt into the final years of their contracts. Some are restricted free agents. But many will hit the open market, which could make for the wildest summer of player movement in some time.

Over the coming week, we’ll be taking a look at the prospective 2018 class. Monday is for the point guards; Tuesday is for the wings; Wednesday will be for the bigs; and Thursday will be for the top 25 overall. Without further ado …

TOP 10 FREE AGENT POINT GUARDS IN 2018

Key: ^ = player option * = restricted free agent ** = team option

1. Russell Westbrook^

Current team: Oklahoma City Thunder | Age on July 1, 2018: 29 | 2017-18 salary: $28.5 million

Westbrook can sign the richest contract extension in NBA history whenever he wants to. Pen and paper are waiting patiently for him in Oklahoma City. But he hasn’t yet touched them, and appears to be ruminating on the decision before committing his long-term future to the Thunder.

Still, the NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player could re-up with OKC anytime between now and next summer. But if he and newly acquired running buddy Paul George don’t gel, or if he simply decides to explore other opportunities, Westbrook could opt out of his contract and become next summer’s top free agent point guard. — Henry Bushnell

2. Chris Paul

Current team: Houston Rockets | Age on July 1, 2018: 33 | 2017-18 salary: $24.6 million

Paul unexpectedly opted in to the final year of his Clippers deal, enabling him to engineer a sign-and-trade to Houston. There, he’ll join forces with James Harden, and will likely spend more time off the ball than he has in his 12-year NBA career. Regardless of how the two amplify or mute each other’s strengths, though, Paul, even at 32 going on 33, should command the max when he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer. Paul could also sign an extension in Houston, but he’d be eligible for a bigger contract if he waits until next July. — HB

3. Isaiah Thomas

Current team: Boston Celtics | Age on July 1, 2018: 29 | 2017-18 salary: $6.3 million

Last July, after averaging a career-high 22.2 points and 6.2 assists per game en route to his first-ever All-Star and playoff appearances, Thomas described his future contract talks with the Celtics by saying, “They better bring out the Brinks truck. They’re paying everybody else. I gotta get something.” Last week, after bumping that scoring average by nearly seven points per game on the most efficient shooting of his career en route to his first All-NBA selection, a fifth-place finish in MVP voting and a trip to the Eastern Conference finals, Thomas sang the same rich refrain: “My time is coming. They know they’ve got to bring the Brinks truck.”

There’s no denying that the 5-foot-9 game-breaker and fourth-quarter killer has earned a mammoth raise over the four-year, $27 million deal he inked with the Phoenix Suns three years ago. But in a league landscape in which the salary cap has flattened out after last summer’s sticker-shock-inducing spike, and in which few teams figure to have massive amounts of money to spend, will Thomas find multiple suitors willing to offer a max deal starting at about $30.6 million for the 2018-19 season?

If not, will a Celtics team that’s already committed nearly 60 percent of the ’18-’19 cap to center Al Horford and newly acquired forward Gordon Hayward try to squeeze Thomas a bit, believing that an external reluctance to pay the undersized scorer max money through his mid-30s might help Boston retain him at a (slightly) discounted rate? That might be the right roster-management play for a club looking to stay in title contention now without strip-mining its future, but I wouldn’t blame Danny Ainge for getting a little bit of indigestion every time he hears that “Brinks truck” talk. (Although maybe that’s just all the Chipotle.) — Dan Devine

View photos Marcus Smart and Isaiah Thomas could both be free agents in 2018. Will the Celtics pay both of them? (Getty) More